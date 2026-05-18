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NEURONES: Declaration Of Transactions On Treasury Shares (May 11 To 15, 2026)


2026-05-18 05:02:20
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, May 18, 2026

Declaration of transactions on treasury shares
(period from May 11 to 15, 2026)

As part of the share buyback program authorized by the General Meeting of June 5, 2025 and entrusted to CIC, NEURONES made the following purchases between May 11 and 15, 2026 (ISIN code FR0004050250):

Day Total daily volume
(in number of shares)		 Weighted average price
(unit daily)
05/11/2026 13,671 €37.35
05/12/2026 5,393 €37.37
05/13/2026 5,654 €37.46
05/14/2026 15,332 €37.63
05/15/2026 3,625 €38.06
Total 43,675

As of May 15, 2026, excluding the liquidity contract, NEURONES now holds 443,436 of the 24,328,716 shares comprising the company's capital (i.e., 1.82%).

All press releases relating to the share buyback program are published in the "Regulated Information" section (under "Weekly declarations of the share buyback transactions" and "Share buyback programs") of the company's website.

About NEURONES

With 7,400 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in management consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations with their digital projects, IT infrastructures transformation and AI adoption.

Euronext Paris (compartment A - NRO) – Euronext Tech Leaders – DSS – PEA-PME eligible

Press Relations:
O'Connection
Julia Philippe-Brutin
Tel.: +33 (0)6 03 63 06 03
...

NEURONES
Matthieu Vautier
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
...
Investor Relations:
NEURONES
Paul-César Bonnel
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
...


Attachment

  • neurones-weekly-declaration-transactions-treasury-shares-may-11-to-15-2026

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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