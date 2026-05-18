Aventis Graduate School And LSCMS Sign Strategic Alliance To Elevate And Connect Future Supply Chain Leaders

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Aventis Graduate School and LSCMS Partner to Bridge Talent with Global Logistics Leaders

Aventis Graduate School and The Logistics and Supply Chain Management Society (LSCMS) have formalised a strategic partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at LogiSYM Asia Pacific 2026, held at Singapore Expo alongside CeMAT Southeast Asia. This collaboration marks a significant step toward strengthening the region's logistics talent ecosystem by directly connecting emerging professionals with industry leaders. At the heart of this partnership is a shared commitment to bridging education and industry-creating meaningful pathways for Aventis students and alumni to engage with, learn from, and be mentored by captains of industry across the global supply chain landscape.

Key Highlights of the MOU:

Enhanced Access to Industry Networks

Through LSCMS' extensive regional platform, Aventis students and alumni will gain increased visibility and opportunities to connect with senior industry leaders, practitioners, and decision-makers via flagship events, forums, and professional communities.

Exclusive Educational Opportunities

LSCMS members will benefit from access to Aventis' specialised postgraduate programmes, including the Master of Science in Global Logistics and Supply Chain Management and the Master of Business Administration (MBA), supported by exclusive study grants to advance their professional development.

Accelerated Professional Recognition

Graduates of the Aventis MSc in Global Logistics and Supply Chain Management will be eligible to pursue the Certified Logistics Executive (CLE) or Certified Logistics Practitioner (CLP) designations, with a streamlined pathway that recognises their academic and professional competencies.

Continuous Professional Development

Both organisations will collaborate on industry-relevant learning initiatives, thought leadership sessions, and knowledge-sharing platforms designed to equip professionals with the skills needed to navigate evolving global supply chains.

Dr. Raymon Krishnan, President of LSCMS, said:“As global supply chains grow more complex and interconnected, the ability to cultivate industry-ready talent is critical. This partnership goes beyond certification-it creates a dynamic platform where emerging professionals can engage directly with seasoned leaders, gaining insights and connections that shape the future of logistics in Asia-Pacific.”

Ms. Irene Oh, Director of Marketing at Aventis Graduate School, added:“This collaboration reflects our commitment to not only delivering academic excellence, but also empowering our students and alumni with real-world industry access. By working closely with LSCMS, we are creating an ecosystem where talent is nurtured, showcased, and connected to the leaders shaping global supply chains.”

Academic Leadership and Industry Dialogue

The depth of this partnership is further highlighted by the active participation of Aventis' academic community in the LogiSYM Symposium. Dr Perumal Maheason, Lead Faculty for the MSc Global Logistics and Supply Chain Management programme, joined a high-level panel discussion on "Decarbonizing Transport," addressing the critical trade-offs in ocean, air, and road logistics.