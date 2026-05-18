After Bengal Ex-Minister Sujit Bose's Arrest, ED Questions Former Municipality Chairman In Job Scam

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 18 (IANS) Panchu Roy, former chairman of the Trinamool Congress-run South Dum Dum Municipality in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, has appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at its Salt Lake office in Kolkata on Monday for questioning in connection with the alleged multi-crore cash-for-municipal jobs scam.

Sources said that Roy is likely to be questioned alongside former West Bengal Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose, who was arrested by the ED last week in the same case and is currently in the custody of the central agency.

Bose's name surfaced during the probe into alleged recruitment irregularities in the South Dum Dum Municipality. ED officials arrested him after prolonged interrogation and scrutiny of documents and financial records.

According to sources, investigators gathered evidence suggesting that Bose allegedly recommended at least 150 candidates for municipal appointments in exchange for money.

Roy's name had earlier figured in the charge sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is conducting a parallel investigation into the municipal recruitment scam along with the ED.

This was the second time Roy appeared before ED officials in connection with the case. During his earlier appearance before the agency, he denied involvement in any corruption or illegal recruitment activities and claimed that the summons was meant only to harass him.

The ED first stumbled upon the alleged municipal jobs scam while carrying out raids at properties linked to Trinamool Congress-linked promoter Ayan Shil during an investigation into the alleged school jobs scam and related money laundering activities in West Bengal.

Subsequently, the Calcutta High Court directed the CBI to launch a separate probe into the municipal recruitment case. As the investigations progressed, more names allegedly linked to the recruitment irregularities came under the scanner.

Bose, a three-time Trinamool Congress MLA from the Bidhannagar Assembly constituency in North 24 Parganas, lost the West Bengal Assembly election held last month.