SP MP Slams UP Cabinet Meet, Says It Has No Connection With Citizens

Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad on Monday criticised the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet meeting, alleging that it had no connection with common citizens and raising concerns over farmers' welfare.

Speaking to ANI, Samajwadi Party MP said, "It has no connection with the common citizens. Farmers are destroyed. They provide food for us, but what is happening to them?"

UP Cabinet Decisions

Meanwhile, among the decisions taken in the UP Cabinet meeting today was the formation of the Uttar Pradesh State Dedicated Backwards Classes Commission. Officials said a total of 12 proposals were approved during the meeting.

SP MP on NEET-UG Paper Leak

Separately, on the NEET-UG paper leak issue, the Samajwadi Party MP said it was the government's responsibility to ensure that examination papers were not leaked and warned of political consequences. "It is the responsibility of the government to ensure that the paper doesn't get leaked. This is not the first time it has happened. The government will have to face its consequences. The public will give them a befitting reply in 2027," he said.

Deputy CM on Cabinet Meeting, Protests

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said the state Cabinet meeting was conducted smoothly, with discussions focused on development and said around 20 proposals were discussed in the Cabinet meeting. "The Cabinet meeting went very well. There were almost 20 proposals. We discussed the development of the state," Pathak told ANI.

He also termed the protest by lawyers against the demolition of alleged illegal advocate chambers as unfortunate and said a high-level probe had been ordered. "It is unfortunate and should not have happened. Instructions have been given for a high-level investigation," he said.

Recent Cabinet Expansion and Portfolios

Following the UP cabinet expansion, the Uttar Pradesh government had finalised the portfolio allocations for the newly inducted and promoted leaders.

Among the changes announced on Sunday, former UP BJP state president Bhupendra Chaudhary has been appointed as a Cabinet Minister heading the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) department leader Manoj Kumar Pandey has been brought into the Cabinet and handed the vital responsibility of the Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs department.

The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on May 10 expanded its cabinet ahead of the 2027 elections, inducting several new ministers and strengthening its administrative team at Jan Bhavan in Lucknow. The oath of office was administered to them by Governor Anandiben Patel. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)