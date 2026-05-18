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IDF Spread Scabies Among Palestinian Detainees in Ofer Prison
(MENAFN) The Palestinian Commission of Detainees’ Affairs warned on Sunday that scabies is spreading among Palestinian detainees held in Ofer Prison, citing what it described as ongoing medical neglect.
In a statement, the commission said a lawyer who recently visited the facility confirmed that detainees have been suffering from scabies for months without receiving appropriate treatment.
According to the lawyer’s findings, several detainees are experiencing severe symptoms, including persistent itching and skin lesions, with conditions reportedly worsening over time.
One case cited involved detainee Asid Maarouf from Safa, who has allegedly been suffering from the condition for around five months, with visible skin irritation and no medical care provided.
Another detainee, 18-year-old Atta al-Barghouti from Beit Rima, was also reported to be affected by scabies.
The commission further referenced additional detainees from areas near Ramallah and East Jerusalem who are reportedly experiencing similar symptoms, including severe itching and skin infections.
The lawyer described worsening conditions inside the facility, including reports that mattresses are allegedly removed during sleeping hours, forcing detainees to sleep on their clothing.
It was also claimed that detainees face severe restrictions on clothing supplies, with some allowed only the garments they are wearing.
The report also stated that since the escalation of the Gaza war in October 2023, Palestinian prisoners’ rights organizations have accused Israeli authorities of increasing restrictions and harsh treatment inside detention facilities, including allegations of medical neglect and other forms of abuse.
In a statement, the commission said a lawyer who recently visited the facility confirmed that detainees have been suffering from scabies for months without receiving appropriate treatment.
According to the lawyer’s findings, several detainees are experiencing severe symptoms, including persistent itching and skin lesions, with conditions reportedly worsening over time.
One case cited involved detainee Asid Maarouf from Safa, who has allegedly been suffering from the condition for around five months, with visible skin irritation and no medical care provided.
Another detainee, 18-year-old Atta al-Barghouti from Beit Rima, was also reported to be affected by scabies.
The commission further referenced additional detainees from areas near Ramallah and East Jerusalem who are reportedly experiencing similar symptoms, including severe itching and skin infections.
The lawyer described worsening conditions inside the facility, including reports that mattresses are allegedly removed during sleeping hours, forcing detainees to sleep on their clothing.
It was also claimed that detainees face severe restrictions on clothing supplies, with some allowed only the garments they are wearing.
The report also stated that since the escalation of the Gaza war in October 2023, Palestinian prisoners’ rights organizations have accused Israeli authorities of increasing restrictions and harsh treatment inside detention facilities, including allegations of medical neglect and other forms of abuse.
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