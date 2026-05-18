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Deadly Israeli Strikes Hit Southern Lebanon Amid Ceasefire Tensions
(MENAFN) At least eight people, including two children, were killed and 15 others wounded in Israeli airstrikes on Sunday across southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.
Officials said one of the fatalities occurred in the town of Tayr Falsay in the Tyre district, where a child was among those killed and eight others were injured, including three children.
In a separate strike in Tayr Debba, two more people, including a child, were killed and three others were wounded, according to the same statement.
Another attack in Jouaiya reportedly left three dead, while additional strikes in Zrarieh and Jibchit caused further injuries.
The reported strikes come amid continued violations of a fragile ceasefire agreement that took effect on April 17 and was later extended into July.
Lebanese authorities said that since early March, ongoing Israeli operations in Lebanon have resulted in thousands of deaths, widespread injuries, and large-scale displacement affecting a significant portion of the population, amid continued cross-border hostilities.
Officials said one of the fatalities occurred in the town of Tayr Falsay in the Tyre district, where a child was among those killed and eight others were injured, including three children.
In a separate strike in Tayr Debba, two more people, including a child, were killed and three others were wounded, according to the same statement.
Another attack in Jouaiya reportedly left three dead, while additional strikes in Zrarieh and Jibchit caused further injuries.
The reported strikes come amid continued violations of a fragile ceasefire agreement that took effect on April 17 and was later extended into July.
Lebanese authorities said that since early March, ongoing Israeli operations in Lebanon have resulted in thousands of deaths, widespread injuries, and large-scale displacement affecting a significant portion of the population, amid continued cross-border hostilities.
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