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US, China Announce Trade and Security Deal After High-Level Summit
(MENAFN) Donald Trump and Xi Jinping have reportedly reached a series of agreements aimed at stabilizing relations between United States and China during a recent summit held in China, according to a statement from the White House.
Officials said the discussions focused on establishing a more structured and predictable bilateral relationship based on principles of strategic stability, fairness, and reciprocal cooperation.
Both sides reportedly agreed to deepen diplomatic engagement, with plans for future reciprocal visits, including an expected trip by Xi to Washington later this year. The two countries also expressed support for hosting major international forums such as the G20 and APEC summits.
Security issues were also part of the talks. According to the statement, the leaders agreed that Iran should not acquire nuclear weapons and called for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, emphasizing that no party should impose restrictions or tolls on maritime passage.
The agreement also reaffirmed a shared objective of preventing nuclear proliferation on the Korean Peninsula, including denuclearization efforts involving North Korea.
On the economic side, both governments agreed to establish two new joint bodies: a US-China Board of Trade to manage commercial exchanges in non-sensitive goods, and a Board of Investment to address bilateral investment issues.
China also reportedly committed to addressing US concerns related to supply chain vulnerabilities, particularly involving critical minerals such as yttrium, scandium, neodymium, and indium, which are important for advanced manufacturing and technology sectors.
Beijing said it would take steps to improve supply chain reliability and ease restrictions on related production inputs, as part of broader efforts to stabilize economic relations with Washington.
Officials said the discussions focused on establishing a more structured and predictable bilateral relationship based on principles of strategic stability, fairness, and reciprocal cooperation.
Both sides reportedly agreed to deepen diplomatic engagement, with plans for future reciprocal visits, including an expected trip by Xi to Washington later this year. The two countries also expressed support for hosting major international forums such as the G20 and APEC summits.
Security issues were also part of the talks. According to the statement, the leaders agreed that Iran should not acquire nuclear weapons and called for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, emphasizing that no party should impose restrictions or tolls on maritime passage.
The agreement also reaffirmed a shared objective of preventing nuclear proliferation on the Korean Peninsula, including denuclearization efforts involving North Korea.
On the economic side, both governments agreed to establish two new joint bodies: a US-China Board of Trade to manage commercial exchanges in non-sensitive goods, and a Board of Investment to address bilateral investment issues.
China also reportedly committed to addressing US concerns related to supply chain vulnerabilities, particularly involving critical minerals such as yttrium, scandium, neodymium, and indium, which are important for advanced manufacturing and technology sectors.
Beijing said it would take steps to improve supply chain reliability and ease restrictions on related production inputs, as part of broader efforts to stabilize economic relations with Washington.
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