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Israeli Order Activates Death Penalty Framework for West Bank Hostages
(MENAFN) A new Israeli legal measure allowing the death penalty for certain Palestinian prisoners has reportedly come into effect in the occupied West Bank, according to local reporting.
Military authorities confirmed that a senior commander signed the necessary order to implement the policy within the territory, enabling courts to proceed under the revised sentencing framework in cases involving attacks that resulted in Israeli fatalities.
Under the provisions described, judges handling such cases are instructed to impose capital punishment as the default sentence, unless “special circumstances” justify reducing it to life imprisonment.
The regulation is also reported to allow courts to consider ideological motivations in determining eligibility for the death penalty, particularly in cases involving individuals accused of acts tied to rejecting the existence of the state.
As stated in reports:
> "the denial of the existence of the State of Israel."
The structure of the law has been described by observers as effectively targeting Palestinian defendants, due to the specific evidentiary standards it introduces, while raising questions about whether it could be applied equally across different categories of offenders.
Legal and security professionals, according to the reports, have expressed concern about extending civilian legal frameworks into occupied territory, particularly in relation to individuals who are not Israeli citizens.
Discussions within legislative committees reportedly highlighted concerns that applying such measures in the occupied West Bank represents a significant shift from previous legal practice.
The measure was originally approved by the legislature earlier in the year, establishing the death penalty as the default sentencing option in specified cases.
Separately, additional legislation has been advanced establishing a dedicated military court system for cases involving members of Palestinian armed groups accused of involvement in major attacks in late 2023.
Military authorities confirmed that a senior commander signed the necessary order to implement the policy within the territory, enabling courts to proceed under the revised sentencing framework in cases involving attacks that resulted in Israeli fatalities.
Under the provisions described, judges handling such cases are instructed to impose capital punishment as the default sentence, unless “special circumstances” justify reducing it to life imprisonment.
The regulation is also reported to allow courts to consider ideological motivations in determining eligibility for the death penalty, particularly in cases involving individuals accused of acts tied to rejecting the existence of the state.
As stated in reports:
> "the denial of the existence of the State of Israel."
The structure of the law has been described by observers as effectively targeting Palestinian defendants, due to the specific evidentiary standards it introduces, while raising questions about whether it could be applied equally across different categories of offenders.
Legal and security professionals, according to the reports, have expressed concern about extending civilian legal frameworks into occupied territory, particularly in relation to individuals who are not Israeli citizens.
Discussions within legislative committees reportedly highlighted concerns that applying such measures in the occupied West Bank represents a significant shift from previous legal practice.
The measure was originally approved by the legislature earlier in the year, establishing the death penalty as the default sentencing option in specified cases.
Separately, additional legislation has been advanced establishing a dedicated military court system for cases involving members of Palestinian armed groups accused of involvement in major attacks in late 2023.
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