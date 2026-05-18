Electric Vehicle (EV) Plastics: Global Market Trends And Revenue Opportunities (2026-2032) For Interior, Exterior And Other Applications By Region

Dublin, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicle Plastics - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global market for Electric Vehicle Plastics was estimated at US$3.3 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach US$17.7 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 27% from 2025 to 2032. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



Several key trends are driving growth in the electric vehicle plastics market, including the rising demand for lightweight materials, advancements in polymer technologies, and increasing environmental regulations. As automotive manufacturers strive to extend the range and efficiency of electric vehicles, the demand for innovative plastics solutions continues to grow. This is further supported by stringent global regulations aimed at reducing vehicle emissions and promoting sustainability, which encourage the use of lightweight materials like plastics.

Additionally, the ongoing development of high-performance plastics that can meet the specific needs of electric vehicles - such as thermal resistance, durability, and electrical insulation - is pushing the boundaries of what is possible in EV design. The industry's shift towards sustainability is also promoting the use of recycled and bio-based plastics, driving further innovation and market expansion.

With these trends, the electric vehicle plastics market is set to expand significantly, contributing to the broader adoption of electric vehicles and the reduction of carbon footprints in the automotive sector.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the Electric Vehicle Plastics market, presented in terms of market value (US$). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below:



Segments: Application (Interior, Exterior, Other Applications). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Insights:



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Battery Electric Vehicle Type segment, which is expected to reach US$7.9 Million by 2032 with a CAGR of 27.5%. The Hybrid Electric Vehicle Type segment is also set to grow at 23.0% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $1.0 Million in 2025, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 35.0% CAGR to reach $5.2 Million by 2032. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:



Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Electric Vehicle Plastics Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Electric Vehicle Plastics Market. Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:



How is the Global Electric Vehicle Plastics Market expected to evolve by 2032?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2032? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:



Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2025 to 2032.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as AkzoNobel NV, BASF SE, Dow, Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Evonik Industries AG and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the companies featured in this Electric Vehicle Plastics market report include:



AkzoNobel NV

BASF SE

Dow, Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

ExxonMobil Corporation

Ineos Group

LyondellBasell Industries NV

OPmobility SE Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

Domain Expert Insights

This market report incorporates insights from domain experts across enterprise, industry, academia, and government sectors. These insights are consolidated from multilingual multimedia sources, including text, voice, and image-based content, to provide comprehensive market intelligence and strategic perspectives. As part of this research study, the publisher tracks and analyzes insights from 10,644 domain experts. Clients may request access to the network of experts monitored for this report, along with the online expert insights tracker.

Key Attributes