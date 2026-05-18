HM Amit Shah Launches Next Gen Dial 112, Mobile Forensic Vans In Chhattisgarh

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur, May 18 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the state-of-the-art Next Gen CG Dial 112 service and mobile forensic vans in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, marking a significant step toward boosting emergency response and scientific investigation in the state.

Flagging off 400 modern emergency vehicles and 32 mobile forensic vans, HM Shah emphasised that these initiatives will strengthen rapid public assistance and the criminal justice system.

The emergency service, designed around the theme“Ekke Number, Sabbo Bar,” integrates police, fire, and medical services into a single 24x7 platform. The launched vehicles are equipped with advanced technologies, including GPS, wireless radios, PTZ cameras, dash cams, mobile NVRs, and solar backups, enabling live crime scene monitoring and real-time tracking.

Citizens can access emergency assistance through multiple channels, including voice calls, SMS, WhatsApp, and the SOS 112 India app. Simultaneously, the 32 mobile forensic vans, operating under the theme“Science on Wheels”, will conduct preliminary scientific investigations directly at crime scenes across 32 districts.

Each van, valued at approximately Rs 65 lakh, carries advanced tools for fingerprint detection, narcotics testing, ballistic examination, and digital forensic support. This on-site capability minimises evidence contamination risks and reduces delays associated with transporting evidence to central labs, fostering a more transparent, reliable, and evidence-based justice system.

The launch comes at a crucial time as the state tackles severe criminal cases that demand swift, scientifically backed investigations.

The integration of modern services like Dial 112 and advanced mobile forensic units aims to accelerate investigations for such heinous crimes, reinforcing public trust in law enforcement and ensuring speedy justice.

The Union Home Minister is on a three-day visit to Chhattisgarh. He is scheduled to review the security situation in Bastar in the post-Maoist period and also the progress of various developmental works being undertaken in the region at Jagdalpur on the day. He will attend a cultural programme at night.

HM Shah will chair the 26th meeting of the Central Zonal Council in Jagdalpur on May 19 before leaving for New Delhi via Raipur on the same day.