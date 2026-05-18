Latam Pre-Open: NY-Listed Adrs Tell Brazil To Gap Down

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ticker intelligence GAP · LatAm Pre-Open: NY-Listed ADRs Tell Brazil to Down Bolsa Mexicana de Valores 413.32 -1.41% 1Y performance -5.10% GAP is trading at 413.32 today; the session move is -1.41%. The peer strip below gives the immediate market context. 1Y Perf. -5.10% 52W High 512.65 52W Low 382.50 Volume 397,170 Peer comparison USD/MXN 17.32 Day -0.04% 1Y -10.93% Live ticker intelligence Brazil Live Market Board Live market data

May 18, 04:58 IBOV 177,284 -0.61% USD/BRL 5.06 +0.14% SELIC 14.50% PETR4 45.47 +1.04%

Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 177,284 -0.61% +27.24% 178,366 - - - USD/BRL 5.06 +0.14% -10.53% 5.06 5.07 5.05 - SELIC 14.50% - - - - - PETR4 45.47 +1.04% +42.67% 45.00 45.54 44.98 59,226,200 VALE3 83.50 +0.76% +50.59% 82.87 83.50 80.24 36,065,800 ITUB4 39.70 -1.73% +8.52% 40.40 40.05 39.58 46,765,700 BBDC4 17.69 -0.84% +15.24% 17.84 17.74 17.47 34,965,900 BBAS3 20.70 -0.29% -29.59% 20.76 20.72 20.30 35,223,700 B3SA3 16.70 -1.36% +13.07% 16.93 16.84 16.45 23,682,400 ABEV3 15.69 -0.51% +8.88% 15.77 15.89 15.50 31,087,000 WEGE3 43.13 -1.35% -2.35% 43.72 43.50 42.83 5,267,700 PRIO3 68.80 +2.24% +76.41% 67.29 68.99 67.35 9,341,800 SUZB3 41.70 -2.16% -22.52% 42.62 43.00 41.70 15,701,900 RENT3 42.98 -2.18% +5.47% 43.94 43.18 42.01 7,525,100 AZZA3 19.05 +1.06% -56.01% 18.85 19.40 18.46 2,670,600 CSNA3 6.42 -3.75% -30.74% 6.67 6.50 6.22 17,557,600 GGBR4 23.34 -1.02% +48.57% 23.58 23.54 22.72 9,434,100 ENEV3 25.06 -3.43% +72.83% 25.95 25.57 24.95 13,868,400

Largest live moves in this report universe

CSNA36.42-3.75% ENEV325.06-3.43% PRIO368.80+2.24% RENT342.98-2.18% SUZB341.70-2.16% ITUB439.70-1.73% B3SA316.70-1.36% WEGE343.13-1.35%

Live cross-market prices, session ranges and volume update through the day, giving each report a richer read on the instruments that matter most for the session.

Rio Times Morning Market Signal · Latin America

Monday, May 18, 2026 · Pre-open anomaly sweep across 162 instruments · By Sofia Gabriela Martinez

Key Facts

- ADRs lead the regional cash markets into Monday. NY-listed LatAm ADRs closed Friday at a mean −2.30% with 88.9% of names red, deeper than the Brazil local tape at −1.21% mean and 79.6% down. The ADR/local spread is the cleanest leading indicator.

- Three mechanical gap-down signals. Vale ADR vs VALE3 spread is −2.33 percentage points, Itau ADR vs ITUB4 −1.48pp, CSN ADR vs CSNA3 −2.92pp. All three should gap down on the Brazilian open.

- Banks joined metals on the downside list. Grupo Aval −5.20%, Credicorp −3.47%, Itau ADR −3.21%, Santander Brasil −2.11%, Bancolombia −1.83%. Financials clustering with mining is the structural shift from rotation to confirmed risk-off.

- Globant +14.06% is the sole upside print. The Argentine-Uruguayan IT services name closed at $38.87 against a tape where 88.9% of ADRs were down. The one anomaly worth chasing for tomorrow.

- Crypto carried the weakness through the weekend. Bitcoin Cash −9.08% live, Bitcoin −2.44% from Friday close to weekend low at $76,684. No relief bid. FX, by contrast, is flat into the LatAm open: USD/BRL at R$5.0629, USD/MXN at 17.33, USD/COP unchanged.

Friday's metals crack became a Monday risk-off open. The proof is not in the headline indices. It is in the 2.33-point gap between Vale's ADR and VALE3, in Globant's lonely +14% spike, and in the synchronised drop of Brazilian, Mexican and Colombian banks alongside the mining complex. The mechanism is risk-asset selling. FX is not yet in panic. Equity is.

01 The regime fingerprint

The 162-instrument anomaly sweep at 03:39 BRT Monday morning produced a clean signal across the eight tracked universes. NY-listed LatAm ADRs are the worst-performing slice at a mean of −2.30%, with 88.9% of the 27 names closing red on Friday. Argentine equities follow at −1.67% (91.7% down). Crypto, the only live tape over the weekend, sits at −1.48% (88.9% down). Brazil local B3 equities mean −1.21% (79.6% down). Chile −0.95%, Mexico −0.83%, FX +0.06% with 45.8% down. The Rio Times, the Latin American financial news outlet, reports that the ADR-vs-local gap is the most informative diagnostic on the board: NY traded worse than São Paulo by more than a full percentage point.

That gap is mechanically meaningful. ADRs trade in New York for roughly two hours after the B3 closes, absorbing US-session flows that the Brazilian cash market has no chance to express until Monday morning. When the ADR closes substantially below its local equivalent, the gap functions as a leading indicator for the next-day open. Three names on the current sweep cross the relevance threshold of more than one percentage point of spread.

Name ADR % Local % Spread (pp) Read CSN −6.67% −3.75% −2.92 Steel-specific stress, deepest gap in the universe Vale −1.57% +0.76% −2.33 Iron-ore complex contradiction - VALE3 should gap down sharply on the Brazil open Itaú −3.21% −1.73% −1.48 Bank weakness imported from NY - the structural risk-off signal Santander Brasil −2.11% −0.84% −1.27 Secondary bank gap; confirms the Itaú signal Gerdau −2.12% −1.02% −1.11 Secondary steel gap; reinforces the CSN signal

02 The three mechanical gap-downs

The CSN spread is the deepest of the universe at 2.92 percentage points. Vale's 2.33pp matters more for the Ibovespa because of its index weight: VALE3 closed Friday up 0.76%, ADR closed down 1.57%, and the local price did not have the chance to react to whatever NY-session sellers concluded about iron ore. The Itaú spread at 1.48pp is the bank-sector confirmation. Banks gapping down alongside steel and iron ore is what changes Friday's reading from metals rotation to confirmed cross-sector risk-off.

03 The Globant anomaly

In a tape where 88.9% of ADRs closed red, one name printed +14.06%. Globant (NYSE: GLOB), the Argentine-Uruguayan IT services firm, closed Friday at $38.87 from $34.08. This is the single largest move in the entire 162-instrument universe and the only material upside print. The move is inconsistent with sector flow (tech and fintech in the downside list with Nubank −5.72%, Mercado Libre −3.77%, PagSeguro −1.66%) and with regional flow (Argentine equities mean −1.67%). A 14% jump against a unanimously negative cross-asset tape requires a name-specific catalyst - Q1 earnings beat, guidance upgrade, contract announcement, or M&A signal. This is the cleanest story to chase in the sweep.

Instrument Live % Category BCH (Bitcoin Cash) −9.08% Crypto (live) USIM5 (Usiminas) −7.79% Brazil steel Buenaventura −7.70% Peru mining ADR CSN (ADR) −6.67% Brazil steel ADR Southern Copper −6.22% Peru/Mexico copper HAPV3 (Hapvida) −6.11% Brazil healthcare Tecnoglass −5.90% Colombia industrial Nubank −5.72% Brazil fintech ADR Grupo Aval −5.20% Colombia banks ADR CSAN3 (Cosan) −5.16% Brazil energy LATAM Airlines ADR −4.79% Airlines Cemex ADR −4.60% Mexico cement Grupo México −4.45% Mexico mining Telecom Argentina −4.24% Argentina telecom CVCB3 (CVC) −4.23% Brazil travel

04 The top 15 stress signals

USIM5 at −7.79% leads the Brazil B3 local downside list. Buenaventura at −7.70% leads the ADR universe and confirms Friday's Peru mining stress. Hapvida's −6.11% is the sole Brazilian healthcare outlier and reads as a sector-specific event rather than systemic flow. Tecnoglass at −5.90% carries the Colombia industrial complex by itself.

05 Sector clustering: banks now joining metals

The downside list breaks into two material sector clusters. The mining and metals leg, which Friday's article called, contains eight names: USIM5 −7.79%, Buenaventura −7.70%, CSN −6.67%, Southern Copper −6.22%, Grupo México −4.45%, CSNA3 −3.75%, Gerdau −2.12%, SQM-B −2.06%. The banks and financials leg, which is the new signal, also contains eight names: Grupo Aval −5.20%, Credicorp −3.47%, Itaú ADR −3.21%, Santander Brasil −2.11%, Grupo Galicia −2.02%, Bancolombia −1.83%, ITUB4 −1.73%, BPAC11 −1.61%.

Banks falling alongside metals is the structural change. In Friday's tape, the financials had held while mining cracked. By Friday's close, the cluster had spread across both Brazilian and Andean banks, both ADRs and locals. The airlines and travel sub-cluster (LATAM ADR −4.79%, CVCB3 −4.23%, LATAM Air −2.53%, Gap Airport −2.15%, Asur ADR −1.66%, OMA Airport −1.57%) sits alongside the tech and fintech weakness (Nubank −5.72%, Mercado Libre −3.77%, POSI3 −2.27%, PagSeguro −1.66%). The pattern is risk-asset selling across high-beta names, not a single-sector unwind.

Pair Now Live % Read USD/BRL 5.0629 +0.14% R$5.00 break confirmed; no fresh Monday FX shock USD/MXN 17.3275 −0.01% Peso flat into the open despite Friday's IPC −1.96% USD/COP 3,797.28 flat Colombian peso ignoring the election cycle and equity-side bank weakness USD/CLP 908.88 +1.38% Friday carry-over only; data feed stale, worth re-pulling pre-Chile open EUR/USD 1.1637 +0.14% Dollar mildly weaker against majors USD/JPY 158.87 +0.11% No yen flight-to-safety bid USD/TRY 45.57 +0.13% EM FX broadly stable

06 What FX is telling us, and what it is not

FX is flat into the Monday open. USD/BRL is up just 0.14% from Friday's R$5.0560 close, USD/MXN down 0.01%, USD/COP unchanged, EUR/USD slightly bid, USD/JPY almost flat. This is the most important non-equity signal on the board: the equity weakness is not yet propagating into the currency channel. The mechanism is risk-asset selling, not currency stress. That distinction matters for how Brazilian and Mexican local desks will trade the open. Without an FX accelerant, the sell-off is bounded by valuation and by the carry trades that the dollar-real and dollar-peso rates still support.

Coin Friday close Now Weekend BTC 78,602 76,684 −2.44% BCH 404.51 369.28 −8.71% DOGE 0.1088 0.10455 −3.91% BNB 648.79 639.06 −1.50% XRP 1.40 1.38 −1.25% SOL 85.17 84.50 −0.79% ETH 2,128 2,113 −0.71%

07 Crypto live: alt-coin liquidation, not BTC-led

Bitcoin is at $76,684 in the live tape, down 2.44% from Friday's $78,602 close. The signal is not BTC. The signal is the alt-coin dispersion: Bitcoin Cash down 8.71% from Friday close to weekend low, four times BTC's magnitude. DOGE down 3.91%. Ether and SOL down less than 1%. That dispersion pattern characterises alt-coin liquidation rather than a BTC-led market move. Spot Bitcoin ETFs bled roughly $1 billion this week, ending a six-week, $3.4 billion inflow streak. With ETFs now holding about 1.29 million BTC and the average dollar invested in IBIT turning negative, the structural setup is bearish. But the live-tape mechanism is alt-coin specific.

08 Country read-through

Brazil: The Ibovespa closed Friday at 177,283.83 (−0.61% day, −3.71% week, fifth consecutive losing week). The ADR-vs-local gaps in Vale, Itaú and CSN are the cleanest mechanical signals for the Monday open. USD/BRL at R$5.0629 is essentially flat from Friday's R$5.0560 close, no fresh FX shock to amplify the equity weakness. The Selic stays at 14.50% until the June 17-18 Copom. Tuesday April retail sales, midweek IGP-10 and Friday's IBC-Br for March are the domestic catalysts. The Flávio Bolsonaro-Vorcaro political story carried over the weekend with the STF's Flávio Dino opening an investigation Friday into emendas linked to the Dark Horse film producer.

Mexico: The S&P/BMV IPC closed Friday at 67,977 after an intraday loss of 1,354 points (−1.96%), below the 50-DMA/200-DMA cluster at 69,045/69,041 that Thursday's bearish exhaustion candle parked above. USDMXN at 17.33 is flat into Monday. Banxico is anchored at 6.50% after the May 7 final cut. With the Fed -Banxico spread at roughly 200bp from a late-2024 peak above 600bp, the carry buffer is structurally compressed. Cemex ADR −4.60% vs local CEMEX −3.71% adds a fourth gap-down signal. Grupo México −4.45% confirms the mining stress carries into the Mexican large-cap complex.

Chile: Copper at $6.30/lb and lithium still soft keep SQM-B and Southern Copper at the front of the regional downside list. USD/CLP at 908.88 reflects Friday's 1.38% move carrying over; the data feed for the pair is stale on the Asian-session pull and worth re-checking before the Santiago open. Cencosud −3.06% is the Chilean consumer outlier, a sole representative in the downside list rather than a sector pattern.

Argentina: The Merval at 2,707,869 broke the 2,749,913 capitulation floor again. Argentine equity universe mean −1.67% with 91.7% of names down. Telecom Argentina −4.24%, Grupo Galicia −2.02%, CEPU −3.17%. Macri's“Próximo Paso” tour kickoff Friday at Vicente López and the Bausili -permanence demand are the political signals to track; the macro signal is FX-anchored and unchanged.

Colombia and Peru: Buenaventura −7.70% leads the entire ADR universe and confirms Peru mining stress carries into Monday. Grupo Aval −5.20%, Credicorp −3.47%, Bancolombia −1.83% are the Andean banking confirmation of the broader financials weakness. Tecnoglass −5.90% is the Colombia industrial single name. USD/COP unchanged into the open suggests election risk is being held off the FX side for now, with the equity-side bank weakness doing the work.

Monday open: The Vale, Itaú and CSN gap-downs. The Globant catalyst confirmation. Whether BTC reclaims $77,000 or rejects. Tuesday May 19: Brazil April retail sales; Argentina trade balance. Wednesday May 20: Brazil IGP-10 mid-month inflation; Kevin Warsh's first Fed speaking engagement as Chair. Thursday May 21: Brazil Prisma Fiscal weekly report; Mexico Q1 GDP final print. Friday May 22: Brazil IBC-Br for March; Macri“Próximo Paso” Mendoza stop. Binary risk: Any Hormuz development moves Brent ±5% and rewrites the entire regional tape. Brent closed Friday at $109.26 after Trump's Fox News interview.

09 What to watch this weekFrequently Asked Questions Why does the ADR-local spread matter?

ADRs trade in New York for roughly two hours after the Brazilian and Mexican cash markets close. When the ADR moves significantly below its local equivalent, the gap functions as a price-discovery signal for the next-day open in the home market. A spread of more than one percentage point typically translates into a measurable gap on the local open. The Vale, Itaú and CSN spreads on the current sweep all clear that threshold.

Is this a confirmed risk-off or still a rotation?

It is a confirmed cross-sector risk-off in equities but not yet in FX. Friday's metals-only signal has now been joined by banks, airlines, fintech, and Mexican construction. The equity universe is broad-based negative. FX, by contrast, is essentially flat into Monday open. The mechanism is risk-asset selling, not currency stress. That separates this episode from a full emerging-market crisis pattern.

What ends the wave?

Three possible triggers. A Hormuz opening would collapse Brent and re-rate the entire regional tape. A weak May US CPI print, due June 12, would re-open the Fed cut window. A clean BTC reclaim of $80,000 would signal the crypto leg is over and remove the cleanest sentiment proxy. None is base case for the next five sessions.

Connected Coverage

Friday's pre-open analysis sits in our May 15 morning signal. The STF Dark Horse probe is detailed in our Bolsonaro film funding readout. The Banxico final cut sits in our Banxico May 7 readout. The Macri 2027 tour is in our Macri tour analysis. The Colombia election pillar is in our Colombia 2026 deep analysis.

Reported by Sofia Gabriela Martinez for The Rio Times - Latin American financial news. Filed May 18, 2026 - 04:15 BRT, pre-Brazilian open.

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