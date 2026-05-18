Bitcoin Slides Under $77,000 As Oil Shock And Treasury Yields Hit Risk Assets
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|BTC
|76,777
|-0.84%
|-27.87%
|77,429
|77,415
|76,684
|26,096,001,024
|ETH
|2,113
|-0.69%
|-15.40%
|2,128
|2,130
|2,107
|12,884,945,920
|SOL
|84.54
|-0.74%
|-51.37%
|85.17
|85.32
|84.44
|3,318,819,328
|XRP
|1.38
|-1.34%
|-43.22%
|1.40
|1.40
|1.38
|1,853,844,096
|BNB
|639.36
|-1.45%
|-2.02%
|648.79
|648.78
|638.87
|1,248,960,128
|ADA
|0.25
|-1.26%
|-67.30%
|0.25
|0.25
|0.25
|413,437,856
|DOGE
|0.10
|-4.53%
|-55.65%
|0.11
|0.11
|0.10
|1,375,573,248
|AVAX
|9.10
|-0.87%
|-60.59%
|9.18
|9.22
|9.10
|180,491,424
|LINK
|9.44
|-1.22%
|-40.73%
|9.55
|9.57
|9.43
|574,492,992
|DOT
|1.22
|-2.37%
|-74.65%
|1.25
|1.25
|1.22
|138,326,640
|LTC
|53.62
|-1.73%
|-47.00%
|54.56
|54.55
|53.59
|291,313,056
|BCH
|368.71
|-8.85%
|-9.30%
|404.51
|404.52
|365.82
|384,471,968
|TRX
|0.36
|+0.00%
|+32.71%
|0.36
|0.36
|0.35
|675,895,488
|XLM
|0.15
|-0.95%
|-49.53%
|0.15
|0.15
|0.15
|111,890,744
|HBAR
|0.09
|-1.38%
|-55.06%
|0.09
|0.09
|0.09
|52,918,764
|NEAR
|1.49
|-1.14%
|-48.14%
|1.51
|1.52
|1.49
|196,536,128
|ATOM
|2.05
|+1.14%
|-58.68%
|2.03
|2.08
|2.02
|74,569,560
|AAVE
|88.14
|-1.09%
|-62.20%
|89.11
|89.17
|88.05
|218,794,976
Largest live moves in this report universeBCH
368.71
-8.85% DOGE
0.10
-4.53% DOT
1.22
-2.37% LTC
53.62
-1.73% BNB
639.36
-1.45% HBAR
0.09
-1.38% XRP
1.38
-1.34% ADA
0.25
-1.26%
Live cross-market prices, session ranges and volume update through the day, giving each report a richer read on the instruments that matter most for the session.Monday, May 18, 2026 · Covering Weekend & Sunday May 17 Session Summary
Bitcoin slid to $76,711 Monday morning on Bitstamp - perpetuals $76,785 (−1.59% 24h). Crypto longs lost $563M over the weekend per CoinDesk, ETH and BTC leading the cascade. CoinDesk framed it:“Bitcoin slides under $77,000 as oil shock and Treasury yields hit risk.” HYPE bucked +6.12% on SpaceX pre-IPO perpetuals on Hyperliquid via Trade at $1.78T.The Big Three 1.
$563M in liquidations hit crypto longs over the weekend per CoinDesk. ETH −3.06% to $2,114, BTC printed $76,711 Monday. Long-term holders sit tight per Binance Research with exchange balances near six-year lows, but underwater short-term holders left BTC vulnerable. 50-DMA $75,733 is active; lower BB $75,637 below. 2.
Oil shock is the new driver. WTI +1.58% to $103.13, Brent +1.58% to $106.59. CoinTelegraph reports Iran is mulling a Hormuz“insurance” scheme paid in Bitcoin - bizarre framing but cited as tail-risk catalyst. Tom Lee said surging oil drove ETH selling. The overlay that broke Brazil's Real above R$5.00 Friday is compounded by energy inflation. 3.
HYPE bucked at +6.12% to $45.20. Trade launched the first pre-IPO perpetual on Hyperliquid for synthetic SpaceX exposure at $1.78T - SpaceX targets June 11–12 Nasdaq IPO. The Verus Ethereum bridge was exploited for $11.6M - another cross-chain hack after Thorchain and Kelp. NYDIG warned the Senate Clarity Act is at risk beyond midterms if not passed by August. 03 Key Movers Winners
HYPE +6.12% to $45.20 on the SpaceX pre-IPO perpetual via Trade at $1.78T. BILL rebounded +7.69%. ZEC +3.75% on privacy-coin rotation. WTI and Brent +1.58% caught the war-premium bid. Gold +0.40% partially reasserted the haven trade. TON, MU +1.53%. Narrow but selective, not total risk-off.Losers
IRYS collapsed 20.21%. STORJ −8.02% gave back Saturday's +18.83%. AIGENSYN −7.06%, TRUMP −5.28%, DOGE −4.54%, TAO −4.33%. Majors weak: ETH −3.06% (Tom Lee: oil pressure), LINK −2.88%, SOL −2.58%, XRP −2.27%, PEPE −3.65%. Intesa Sanpaolo“nearly exited Solana” Q1 per CoinTelegraph.§04 · Market Commentary
The weekend extended Friday's Warsh crash into an oil-shock leg. $563M in long liquidations hit crypto per CoinDesk as analysts began debating a“sell in May” bear setup. The new driver is energy: WTI $103.13, Brent $106.59, with CoinTelegraph reporting Iran is mulling a Hormuz“insurance” scheme paid in Bitcoin. Tom Lee called out oil driving ETH selling. Treasury yields at highest since mid-2025; Bank of America still calls the first Fed cut H2 2027.
The pipeline keeps building. SpaceX targets June 11–12 Nasdaq IPO; Trade launched SpaceX pre-IPO perpetuals on Hyperliquid at $1.78T, driving HYPE +6%. Grayscale and VanEck amended spot BNB ETF filings. SBI, Rakuten, Nomura racing for Japanese crypto trusts. Intesa Sanpaolo doubled crypto holdings to $235M Q1. Saylor signaled another BTC buy. But NYDIG warned the Senate Clarity Act is at risk beyond midterms if not passed by August.05 Technical Analysis BTC/USD daily, Bitstamp. TradingView · May 18, 2026, 06:06 UTC
BTC printed $76,711 - just above 50-DMA $75,733 and lower BB $75,637. The 200-DMA at $82,938 is ~8% overhead; 20-DMA at $79,565 broken. MACD histogram −676 deepened from −412, line +611 vs signal +1,287 - bearish crossover widening. RSI fast 44.25 from 50.42, slow 58.86 rolling over. The cloud floor at $73,894 is structural invalidation - $2,817 (3.7%) below.Resistance: $78,873 (Tenkan) → $79,335 (BB middle) → $79,565 (20-DMA) → $81,431 → $82,938 (200-DMA) Support: $76,657 (Mon low) → $75,733 (50-DMA) → $75,637 (lower BB) → $73,894 (cloud floor) Invalidation: Daily close below $73,894 cloud floor opens $66,000s and ends the post-April recovery. 06 Forward Look This week · Oil and yields WTI above $103 with Iran-Hormuz tail risk. Oil above $110 keeps yields high and crypto defensive. June 11–12 · SpaceX IPO SpaceX targets June 11–12 Nasdaq pricing. The Hyperliquid pre-IPO perpetual via Trade at $1.78T is the structural HYPE catalyst. August · Clarity Act deadline NYDIG warned if Clarity Act is not passed by August, the bill is at risk beyond midterms. Senate floor vote is the next binary. DeFi infrastructure Verus $11.6M, KelpDAO $293M, Thorchain $10M - three cross-chain exploits in two weeks. The DeFi insurance gap is the structural overhang. 07 Questions & Answers Why is Bitcoin falling under $77,000 right now? $563M in long liquidations over the weekend per CoinDesk, ETH and BTC leading. CoinDesk framed it:“Bitcoin slides under $77,000 as oil shock and Treasury yields hit risk” - WTI at $103.13, yields at highest since mid-2025, Bank of America H2 2027 first-cut call compressing risk. What is the SpaceX pre-IPO perpetual on Hyperliquid? Trade launched the first pre-IPO perpetual on Hyperliquid offering synthetic SpaceX exposure at $1.78T. SpaceX targets June 11–12 Nasdaq IPO per CoinDesk. The product drove HYPE +6.12% offering retail traders pre-listing access. What happened with the Verus and KelpDAO exploits? The Verus Ethereum bridge was exploited for $11.6M per CoinTelegraph - the third cross-chain attack in two weeks after Thorchain ($10M) and KelpDAO ($293M). CoinDesk frames it as DeFi“no longer primarily battling coding bugs - it's battling complexity.” Verdict
The breakdown is now a three-leg sequence: Friday's Warsh crash, Saturday's $1B ETF outflow, weekend's $563M long liquidations with oil-shock follow-through. The 50-DMA at $75,733 and lower BB at $75,637 form clustered support 1.4% below - the test deciding consolidation vs capitulation. SpaceX pre-IPO and institutional flows provide structural backdrop, but oil and yields dominate the tape. Long-term holders anchored per Binance Research.
Related: Saturday's $1B ETF outflow · Friday's Warsh crash · Brazil R$5 break.Watch for: daily close above $79,565 (20-DMA) to neutralize the breakdown, or below $73,894 cloud floor to confirm capitulation toward $66,000s.
Disclaimer: This analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Cryptocurrency markets are highly volatile and carry significant risk of loss. Always consult a licensed financial advisor. Published by The Rio Times.
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