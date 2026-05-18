Bitcoin Slides Under $77,000 As Oil Shock And Treasury Yields Hit Risk Assets

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May 18, 05:17 BTC 76,777 -0.84% ETH 2,113 -0.69% SOL 84.54 -0.74% XRP 1.38 -1.34%

Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume BTC 76,777 -0.84% -27.87% 77,429 77,415 76,684 26,096,001,024 ETH 2,113 -0.69% -15.40% 2,128 2,130 2,107 12,884,945,920 SOL 84.54 -0.74% -51.37% 85.17 85.32 84.44 3,318,819,328 XRP 1.38 -1.34% -43.22% 1.40 1.40 1.38 1,853,844,096 BNB 639.36 -1.45% -2.02% 648.79 648.78 638.87 1,248,960,128 ADA 0.25 -1.26% -67.30% 0.25 0.25 0.25 413,437,856 DOGE 0.10 -4.53% -55.65% 0.11 0.11 0.10 1,375,573,248 AVAX 9.10 -0.87% -60.59% 9.18 9.22 9.10 180,491,424 LINK 9.44 -1.22% -40.73% 9.55 9.57 9.43 574,492,992 DOT 1.22 -2.37% -74.65% 1.25 1.25 1.22 138,326,640 LTC 53.62 -1.73% -47.00% 54.56 54.55 53.59 291,313,056 BCH 368.71 -8.85% -9.30% 404.51 404.52 365.82 384,471,968 TRX 0.36 +0.00% +32.71% 0.36 0.36 0.35 675,895,488 XLM 0.15 -0.95% -49.53% 0.15 0.15 0.15 111,890,744 HBAR 0.09 -1.38% -55.06% 0.09 0.09 0.09 52,918,764 NEAR 1.49 -1.14% -48.14% 1.51 1.52 1.49 196,536,128 ATOM 2.05 +1.14% -58.68% 2.03 2.08 2.02 74,569,560 AAVE 88.14 -1.09% -62.20% 89.11 89.17 88.05 218,794,976

Largest live moves in this report universe

BCH368.71-8.85% DOGE0.10-4.53% DOT1.22-2.37% LTC53.62-1.73% BNB639.36-1.45% HBAR0.09-1.38% XRP1.38-1.34% ADA0.25-1.26%

Live cross-market prices, session ranges and volume update through the day, giving each report a richer read on the instruments that matter most for the session.

Monday, May 18, 2026 · Covering Weekend & Sunday May 17 Session

Summary

Bitcoin slid to $76,711 Monday morning on Bitstamp - perpetuals $76,785 (−1.59% 24h). Crypto longs lost $563M over the weekend per CoinDesk, ETH and BTC leading the cascade. CoinDesk framed it:“Bitcoin slides under $77,000 as oil shock and Treasury yields hit risk.” HYPE bucked +6.12% on SpaceX pre-IPO perpetuals on Hyperliquid via Trade at $1.78T.

The Big Three 1.$563M in liquidations hit crypto longs over the weekend per CoinDesk. ETH −3.06% to $2,114, BTC printed $76,711 Monday. Long-term holders sit tight per Binance Research with exchange balances near six-year lows, but underwater short-term holders left BTC vulnerable. 50-DMA $75,733 is active; lower BB $75,637 below. 2.Oil shock is the new driver. WTI +1.58% to $103.13, Brent +1.58% to $106.59. CoinTelegraph reports Iran is mulling a Hormuz“insurance” scheme paid in Bitcoin - bizarre framing but cited as tail-risk catalyst. Tom Lee said surging oil drove ETH selling. The overlay that broke Brazil's Real above R$5.00 Friday is compounded by energy inflation. 3.HYPE bucked at +6.12% to $45.20. Trade launched the first pre-IPO perpetual on Hyperliquid for synthetic SpaceX exposure at $1.78T - SpaceX targets June 11–12 Nasdaq IPO. The Verus Ethereum bridge was exploited for $11.6M - another cross-chain hack after Thorchain and Kelp. NYDIG warned the Senate Clarity Act is at risk beyond midterms if not passed by August.

03 Key Movers Winners

HYPE +6.12% to $45.20 on the SpaceX pre-IPO perpetual via Trade at $1.78T. BILL rebounded +7.69%. ZEC +3.75% on privacy-coin rotation. WTI and Brent +1.58% caught the war-premium bid. Gold +0.40% partially reasserted the haven trade. TON, MU +1.53%. Narrow but selective, not total risk-off.

Losers

IRYS collapsed 20.21%. STORJ −8.02% gave back Saturday's +18.83%. AIGENSYN −7.06%, TRUMP −5.28%, DOGE −4.54%, TAO −4.33%. Majors weak: ETH −3.06% (Tom Lee: oil pressure), LINK −2.88%, SOL −2.58%, XRP −2.27%, PEPE −3.65%. Intesa Sanpaolo“nearly exited Solana” Q1 per CoinTelegraph.

§04 · Market Commentary

The weekend extended Friday's Warsh crash into an oil-shock leg. $563M in long liquidations hit crypto per CoinDesk as analysts began debating a“sell in May” bear setup. The new driver is energy: WTI $103.13, Brent $106.59, with CoinTelegraph reporting Iran is mulling a Hormuz“insurance” scheme paid in Bitcoin. Tom Lee called out oil driving ETH selling. Treasury yields at highest since mid-2025; Bank of America still calls the first Fed cut H2 2027.

The pipeline keeps building. SpaceX targets June 11–12 Nasdaq IPO; Trade launched SpaceX pre-IPO perpetuals on Hyperliquid at $1.78T, driving HYPE +6%. Grayscale and VanEck amended spot BNB ETF filings. SBI, Rakuten, Nomura racing for Japanese crypto trusts. Intesa Sanpaolo doubled crypto holdings to $235M Q1. Saylor signaled another BTC buy. But NYDIG warned the Senate Clarity Act is at risk beyond midterms if not passed by August.

05 Technical Analysis

BTC/USD daily, Bitstamp. TradingView · May 18, 2026, 06:06 UTC

BTC printed $76,711 - just above 50-DMA $75,733 and lower BB $75,637. The 200-DMA at $82,938 is ~8% overhead; 20-DMA at $79,565 broken. MACD histogram −676 deepened from −412, line +611 vs signal +1,287 - bearish crossover widening. RSI fast 44.25 from 50.42, slow 58.86 rolling over. The cloud floor at $73,894 is structural invalidation - $2,817 (3.7%) below.

Resistance: $78,873 (Tenkan) → $79,335 (BB middle) → $79,565 (20-DMA) → $81,431 → $82,938 (200-DMA) Support: $76,657 (Mon low) → $75,733 (50-DMA) → $75,637 (lower BB) → $73,894 (cloud floor) Invalidation: Daily close below $73,894 cloud floor opens $66,000s and ends the post-April recovery.

06 Forward Look This week · Oil and yields WTI above $103 with Iran-Hormuz tail risk. Oil above $110 keeps yields high and crypto defensive. June 11–12 · SpaceX IPO SpaceX targets June 11–12 Nasdaq pricing. The Hyperliquid pre-IPO perpetual via Trade at $1.78T is the structural HYPE catalyst. August · Clarity Act deadline NYDIG warned if Clarity Act is not passed by August, the bill is at risk beyond midterms. Senate floor vote is the next binary. DeFi infrastructure Verus $11.6M, KelpDAO $293M, Thorchain $10M - three cross-chain exploits in two weeks. The DeFi insurance gap is the structural overhang.

07 Questions & Answers Why is Bitcoin falling under $77,000 right now? $563M in long liquidations over the weekend per CoinDesk, ETH and BTC leading. CoinDesk framed it:“Bitcoin slides under $77,000 as oil shock and Treasury yields hit risk” - WTI at $103.13, yields at highest since mid-2025, Bank of America H2 2027 first-cut call compressing risk. What is the SpaceX pre-IPO perpetual on Hyperliquid? Trade launched the first pre-IPO perpetual on Hyperliquid offering synthetic SpaceX exposure at $1.78T. SpaceX targets June 11–12 Nasdaq IPO per CoinDesk. The product drove HYPE +6.12% offering retail traders pre-listing access. What happened with the Verus and KelpDAO exploits? The Verus Ethereum bridge was exploited for $11.6M per CoinTelegraph - the third cross-chain attack in two weeks after Thorchain ($10M) and KelpDAO ($293M). CoinDesk frames it as DeFi“no longer primarily battling coding bugs - it's battling complexity.”

Verdict

The breakdown is now a three-leg sequence: Friday's Warsh crash, Saturday's $1B ETF outflow, weekend's $563M long liquidations with oil-shock follow-through. The 50-DMA at $75,733 and lower BB at $75,637 form clustered support 1.4% below - the test deciding consolidation vs capitulation. SpaceX pre-IPO and institutional flows provide structural backdrop, but oil and yields dominate the tape. Long-term holders anchored per Binance Research.

Related: Saturday's $1B ETF outflow · Friday's Warsh crash · Brazil R$5 break.

Watch for: daily close above $79,565 (20-DMA) to neutralize the breakdown, or below $73,894 cloud floor to confirm capitulation toward $66,000s.

Disclaimer: This analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Cryptocurrency markets are highly volatile and carry significant risk of loss. Always consult a licensed financial advisor. Published by The Rio Times.

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