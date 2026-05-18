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Report Claims Secret Israeli Military Sites Operated in Western Iraq
(MENAFN) A report has alleged that Israel established two covert military installations in Iraq’s western desert to support operations targeting Iran, according to reports.
The claims, attributed to regional and Iraqi officials cited in international reporting, suggest that the facilities were used intermittently for more than a year. They are said to have provided logistical support functions, including air assistance, refueling operations, and medical services, and were reportedly involved during a brief conflict involving Iran in mid-2025.
One of the alleged sites reportedly came to attention after a local shepherd observed unusual military activity in the al-Nukhaib area in March, including helicopters and temporary infrastructure resembling a landing strip, and alerted authorities. Subsequent accounts referenced in the report claim that the individual later went missing and was found dead, while Iraqi personnel investigating the area also came under fire, resulting in casualties.
According to reports, other media outlets had previously cited similar claims about a covert facility in the same region, though Iraqi security officials have publicly rejected allegations of foreign military activity inside the western desert, describing them as inaccurate and stating that any unusual incident had already been addressed at the time.
The situation remains disputed, with conflicting accounts between reported intelligence-based claims and official Iraqi denials.
The claims, attributed to regional and Iraqi officials cited in international reporting, suggest that the facilities were used intermittently for more than a year. They are said to have provided logistical support functions, including air assistance, refueling operations, and medical services, and were reportedly involved during a brief conflict involving Iran in mid-2025.
One of the alleged sites reportedly came to attention after a local shepherd observed unusual military activity in the al-Nukhaib area in March, including helicopters and temporary infrastructure resembling a landing strip, and alerted authorities. Subsequent accounts referenced in the report claim that the individual later went missing and was found dead, while Iraqi personnel investigating the area also came under fire, resulting in casualties.
According to reports, other media outlets had previously cited similar claims about a covert facility in the same region, though Iraqi security officials have publicly rejected allegations of foreign military activity inside the western desert, describing them as inaccurate and stating that any unusual incident had already been addressed at the time.
The situation remains disputed, with conflicting accounts between reported intelligence-based claims and official Iraqi denials.
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