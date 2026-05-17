Ilham Aliyev Met With Delegation Led By President Of Kenya

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) AZERBAIJAN, May 17 - To His Excellency Mr. Santiago Peña, President of the Republic of Paraguay

Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you, and through you, all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Paraguay – the Independence Day.

I believe that we will...

14 May 2026, 1

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