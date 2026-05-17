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Ilham Aliyev Met With Delegation Led By President Of Kenya


2026-05-17 04:01:05
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) AZERBAIJAN, May 17 - To His Excellency Mr. Santiago Peña, President of the Republic of Paraguay

Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you, and through you, all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Paraguay – the Independence Day.

I believe that we will...

14 May 2026, 1

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EIN Presswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

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