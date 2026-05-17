Norway Constitution Day

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate His Majesty King Harald V and the people of the Kingdom of Norway on the occasion of your Constitution Day.

The ties between the people of our two countries span generations of shared history, laying the foundation for the strong bilateral relationship we enjoy today. As the United States marks the 250th anniversary of its independence, we recognize the significant contributions Norwegian-Americans have made to shaping our Nation.

The United States and Norway stand together to ensure transatlantic security. We value Norway's leadership in the High North and its consistent contributions to Allied readiness. Our cooperation remains essential to addressing regional challenges and maintaining global stability.

We hope to further strengthen this partnership in the years ahead by promoting security and prosperity for our citizens through economic growth and innovation.

I extend my best wishes to all Norwegians for a joyful and celebratory day.

Gratulerer med dagen!