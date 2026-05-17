Seven People Injured In Kharkiv Region Due To Russian Shelling

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Over the past 24 hours, on May 16, Russian troops attacked 15 settlements in the Kharkiv region, injuring seven people.

According to Ukrinform, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook.

“Over the past 24 hours, Kharkiv and 14 settlements in the Kharkiv region came under enemy attack. Seven people were injured as a result of the shelling: In Kharkiv, a 55-year-old woman and men aged 52, 65, and 19 were injured; in the village of Zolochiv, a 46-year-old man was wounded; in the village of Kolisnykivka in the Shevchenkove community, two women aged 61 and 36 suffered acute stress reactions,” Syniehubov reported.

According to him, the Russians attacked the region with a guided aerial bomb, nine Geran-2 UAVs, one Lancet UAV, seven Molniya UAVs, five FPV drones, and 40 UAVs whose type is being determined.

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The shelling damaged houses, the windows of a higher education institution, outbuildings, garages, cars, an administrative building, a foster care facility, a sanatorium, and a clinic.

As reported by Ukrinform, as a result of the attack by Russian drones in the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv, cars caught fire, and the street lighting network was damaged.

Photo: Kharkiv Regional Military Administration