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WUF13 In Baku To Serve As Platform For Exchanging Sustainable Urban Development Experience - UN-Habitat (Exclusive)

WUF13 In Baku To Serve As Platform For Exchanging Sustainable Urban Development Experience - UN-Habitat (Exclusive)


2026-05-17 03:34:23
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Hosting the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku marks a significant step forward for the international exchange of expertise in sustainable urban development, housing policy, and climate resilience, Raf Tuts, Director of the Global Solutions Division at UN-Habitat, told Trend on the sidelines of WUF13 in Baku.

"I am very glad to be here in Baku for the 13th session of the World Urban Forum. In fact, this is my 13th forum-I have participated in every single World Urban Forum since its inception. I am exceptionally pleased with how Baku and Azerbaijan have organized this event. The investment and overall coordination have been executed at a very high level," he noted.

According to the UN-Habitat official, the forum will serve as a critical global platform to address sustainable urban growth, affordable housing, urban mobility, and resilience to climate change.

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