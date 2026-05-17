WUF13 In Baku To Serve As Platform For Exchanging Sustainable Urban Development Experience - UN-Habitat (Exclusive)
"I am very glad to be here in Baku for the 13th session of the World Urban Forum. In fact, this is my 13th forum-I have participated in every single World Urban Forum since its inception. I am exceptionally pleased with how Baku and Azerbaijan have organized this event. The investment and overall coordination have been executed at a very high level," he noted.
According to the UN-Habitat official, the forum will serve as a critical global platform to address sustainable urban growth, affordable housing, urban mobility, and resilience to climate change.--
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