Inside Yuzvendra Chahal's ₹25 Crore Gurugram Mansion & Its Royal Minimalist Interiors

Yuzvendra Chahal lives in a lavish ₹25 crore bungalow in Gurugram. With“Royal Minimalist” interiors, and outdoor garden, his residence reflects both sporting success and personal style. Here's a look inside the cricketer's opulent home.

Yuzvendra Chahal's primary residence is situated in Gurugram's elite residential sectors. The exact address remains private for family security, but the property is a landmark in one of the city's most exclusive neighborhoods.

The bungalow is estimated at ₹25 crore, reflecting the premium land value of Gurugram's high-end pockets. It offers both privacy and connectivity, balancing his training schedule with peaceful family living.

The interiors follow a“Royal Minimalist” design. Marble whites, deep greys, and beige tones dominate the palette. Expansive open spaces allow natural light to flood in, creating elegance with simplicity.

A dedicated section showcases his achievements. Royal blue walls and chocolate flooring frame his international wickets, Player of the Match trophies, and chess awards, reflecting his dual sporting legacy.

Near the stairs, a plush velvet-seated lounge highlights his passion for chess. This“Game Zone” is where he often plays with his father, connecting his cricket career with his chess roots.

The property includes a manicured lawn, wooden stairways, and a private garden. A magnificent statue of Lord Shiva adds a spiritual dimension to the outdoor space.