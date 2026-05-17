Put In Hours Of Study, Hopeful Of Good Results: Aspirants On JEE Advanced 2026

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) Aspirants appearing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 on Sunday were anxious as they waited to enter exam centres in various parts of the country. However, the students were hopeful of scoring well after grinding for hours to prepare for the national-level examination for admission to various engineering colleges.

Candidates have to first qualify the JEE Main examination to be eligible for the Advanced exam

In Gujarat's Ahmedabad, a student who aimed for a seat at IIT Delhi, said: "I have worked very hard for the past two years, so I am feeling very nervous and anxious about how the exam will go. But I am also confident that the hard work I have put in will definitely bring good results."

"I want to take admission in Computer Science," he told IANS.

Another student who wants to pursue aeronautics engineering from IIT Bombay, said: "I have also worked hard for this exam and am also hoping for a good score. I used to come for my tuition classes at seven in the morning and leave at seven in the evening."

Jay, a student waiting outside an exam centre in the state's Rajkot district, said: "I have scored well in JEE Mains and am hoping to score high in the Advanced too. I want to pursue civil engineering."

Jay said that he studied for six-seven hours daily during his preparation for the exam.

Another civil engineering aspirant, Priyanshi, also highlighted her parents' support behind her hard work and expressed confidence that her 10 hours of studying every day will bear fruit.

Rajesh, whose parents are farmers, said that he prepared for eight-nine hours in a day to fulfill his dream of becoming an engineer.

"My parents and teachers have supported me a lot in my studies," he told IANS.

Another student, whose father runs a tuition centre, said that it was his father who motivated him to take up the competitive exam. "I want to become a software engineer," he mentioned.

A crowd of parents waited in anticipation outside several examination centres across the nation.

In Punjab's Patiala, Balbir Singh, whose brother's granddaughter is appearing for the examination, said that the seating and other arrangements related to the exam have improved from what it was before.

Another parent emphasised that students preparing for such competitive examinations remain under immense pressure.

"The children study till 1:30 - 2 a.m. and wake up early in the morning to resume their preparation. Parents also remain worried seeing the hard work and stress their children go through," he said.

Referring to the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, he urged the government to take appropriate measures so that such instances are not repeated, which also leads to student suicides as their years of hard work go in vain.