India, Netherlands Elevate Ties To Strategic Partnership, Ink 5-Year Roadmap

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten agreed to elevate relations between India and the Netherlands to a Strategic Partnership, adopting a five-year roadmap with one of the focus areas being defence, maritime and security cooperation.

During their meeting in the Hague on Saturday, the two leaders adopted the " Roadmap of India-Netherlands Strategic Partnership (2026-2030)" for the next five years, aimed at advancing "focused, time-bound initiatives and joint plans of action."

Roadmap for Strategic Partnership (2026-2030)

Defence and Maritime Cooperation

Under the defence cooperation, both countries agreed to "plan structured Joint Tri-services interaction between respective Ministries of Defence of the Directorates of International Military Cooperation," to coordinate bilateral military cooperation, including engagement between defence industries and research centres.

The roadmap also stated that both sides would "enhance maritime cooperation, through mutual participation in naval exercises and tailored involvement in the IFC-IOR (Information Fusion Centre - Indian Ocean Region)."

India and the Netherlands further agreed to "promote interactions between respective Armed Forces in the framework of the Netherlands' growing interest" in the Indo-Pacific region, including cooperation linked to the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) and Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS).

Defence Technology and Industry

On defence technology and industry, the two countries agreed to "explore avenues on technology collaboration of platforms and equipment" and "work towards a Defence Industrial Roadmap between the two Ministries of Defence" involving the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) and the Netherlands Industry for Defence and Security (NIDV).

The roadmap additionally proposed examining the "feasibility of institutionalizing logistic support to military units/formation during training exercises through signing of Mutual Logistic Support Agreement."

Security and Counterterrorism Cooperation

On security cooperation, the two sides agreed to "enhance cooperation through regular exchanges on traditional and non-traditional security issues," including defence, maritime security, counterterrorism, cybersecurity, critical technologies and economic security.

Both countries also pledged to "strengthen bilateral cyber dialogue engagements" and pursue "joint efforts to counter cyber threats and cybercrime through capacity building and knowledge exchange."

In counterterrorism cooperation, India and the Netherlands agreed to strengthen collaboration " through information-sharing with respect to threat assessments and best practices" while also working together for the adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism at the United Nations (UN).

The roadmap further stated that both nations would "continue to work together to conclude a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty and a new Extradition Treaty," alongside expanding cooperation under the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) framework.

Joint Statement Highlights

Deepening Defence Ties

Meanwhile, according to the joint statement issued during PM Modi's visit to the Netherlands, both leaders welcomed the signing of the "Letter of Intent on Defence Cooperation" and stressed the need for "deepening of the defence cooperation between the two countries, including through regular interaction between respective Ministries of Defence and staff level talks."

The two sides said the cooperation would include "exchanges of information, visits, research, innovation and training activities" while also moving toward "further expanding the scope of Defence Industrial Cooperation between the two countries."

Both leaders also agreed to "explore possibilities of establishing a Defence Industrial Roadmap" focused on "co-development, transfer of technology and setting up of joint ventures for co-production" of defence equipment and systems for the armed forces of both nations.

Enhanced Security and Cyber Cooperation

On broader security cooperation, India and the Netherlands agreed to "further enhance the security co-operation" through regular exchanges on defence, maritime security, economic security, cyber security, counterterrorism and critical technologies.

The leaders welcomed the signing of the "Letter of Intent on enhanced collaboration in cyberspace," aimed at "closer coordination in multilateral fora and joint efforts on countering cyber threats and cybercrime through capacity building and the exchange of knowledge."

Both sides also underlined the importance of "an open, free, secure, stable, accessible and peaceful ICT environment," describing it as essential for innovation and economic growth.

Prime Minister Modi thanked the Netherlands for its participation in the AI Impact Summit held in New Delhi in February.

Joint Stance on Counterterrorism

On counterterrorism, Netherlands Prime Minister Jetten "strongly condemned the heinous and abhorrent terrorist attack on civilians in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, India in April 2025" and expressed the Netherlands' "solidarity and unwavering support to India in its fight against terrorism, including cross-border terrorism."

The two leaders "unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations" and called for a "zero tolerance approach to terrorism" while rejecting "double standards in countering terrorism."

The joint statement also reaffirmed the need to combat terrorism "through both bilateral and multilateral mechanisms, including in the UN and the FATF."

Both sides called for "concerted action against all terrorists and terrorist groups, including groups proscribed by the United Nations Security Council 1267 Sanctions Committee and their proxies, affiliates, sponsors, backers and financiers."

The statement further urged all countries to "work towards eliminating terrorist safe havens and infrastructure as well as to disrupt terrorist networks and their financing and bring perpetrators of terrorism to justice swiftly, in accordance with international law."

Dutch Prime Minister Jetten also expressed support for India's efforts to establish a United Nations Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism.

The two leaders additionally voiced concern over "the growing threats from the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes," including unmanned aircraft systems, virtual assets and misuse of information technologies for radicalisation.

Recognising their "shared commitment to combat terrorism," both leaders stressed the importance of upholding international standards on anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)