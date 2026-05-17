Naseem Medical Centre Al Khor Redefines Family Healthcare With 'All Day, Every Day' Multi-Specialty Access

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Naseem Healthcare has announced a major expansion of services at Naseem Medical Centre Al Khor, introducing comprehensive specialty, super specialty, and aesthetic healthcare services under a new“All Day, Every Day” operational model.

Strategically located in one of Qatar's fastest-growing family communities, the centre aims to serve residents across Al Khor, Al Thakhira, Simaisma, Ras Laffan, and the Al Bayt Stadium area with uninterrupted access to quality healthcare. The model was officially announced by Mr. Abdulaziz Ahmed Al-Sayed, Director of Municipal Control Department and Mr. Saeed Hamad Al-Hajri, Director of Technical Affairs Department on behalf of Mr. Abdullah Ibrahim Al-Sada, General Manager of Al-Khor and Al-Thakhira Municipality and Dr. Abdullah Muqallad Al-Marikhi, General Manager of Al-Khor Sports Club.

The event was presided over by Mr. Babu Shanavas, GM Operations and HR and Dr. Munir Ali Ibrahim, GM Corporate Relations of Naseem Healthcare. With extended accessibility including Friday operations, Naseem Medical Centre Al Khor is positioning itself as one of the most preferred healthcare destinations in North Qatar for families, working professionals, industrial employees, and residents seeking reliable medical care close to home.

The expansion brings together a wide range of specialties and super specialties under one roof, enabling guests to access consultations, diagnostics, preventive care, chronic disease management, pediatrics, gynecology, orthopedics, dermatology, internal medicine, dental care, ENT, gastroenterology, cardiology, pulmonology and advanced specialist treatments in dentistry, ophthalmology, and physiotherapy with greater convenience and reduced waiting time. The centre's strengthened aesthetic services division further enhances its holistic healthcare approach by offering modern cosmetic and wellness solutions including skin treatments, laser procedures, anti-aging solutions, and advanced aesthetic consultations delivered by experienced professionals in a safe clinical environment.

To better meet the communication and cultural needs of the growing community in Al Khor, the centre has also expanded its medical team with more doctors from Arabic and Asian communities across most departments, ensuring greater comfort, convenience, and personalized care for guests from diverse backgrounds.

“Healthcare needs do not follow schedules. Families today seek dependable access, convenience, and continuity of care. With all specialties and super specialties now available all day, every day, including Fridays, Naseem Medical Centre Al Khor is evolving into a complete healthcare destination for the Al Khor community. As demand continues to grow for family healthcare in Al Khor, the centre's enhanced operational model is expected to significantly benefit residents across the region”, said Mohammed Miandad VP, CMD 33 Holdings and MD Naseem Healthcare.

Known for its guest-centric care, advanced medical infrastructure, and multidisciplinary expertise, Naseem Medical Centre Al Khor continues to strengthen its role in supporting Qatar's growing healthcare landscape while making quality medical services more accessible than ever before.