Baku's WUF13 Discussions To Anchor Global Housing Crisis - UN-Habitat Chief
She stated that the world is currently experiencing a global housing crisis, which stands at the very center of the forum's agenda.
"Over these few days in Baku, we expect the formulation of policies and solutions that will enable people to overcome the housing crisis they face. This crisis affects individuals living in informal settlements, those who cannot afford to buy a home or pay rent, as well as those experiencing homelessness," she said.--
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