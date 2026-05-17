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President Ilham Aliyev Receives Prime Minister Of Pakistan's Punjab Province

President Ilham Aliyev Receives Prime Minister Of Pakistan's Punjab Province


2026-05-17 02:34:32
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On May 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Punjab Province of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, AzerNEWS reports.

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AzerNews

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