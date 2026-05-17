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Iran, Pakistan Hold Talks in Tehran on Border Trade, Security Ties
(MENAFN) Iran and Pakistan have held high-level discussions in Tehran focused on strengthening border trade, improving security coordination, and expanding bilateral relations, according to Iranian state media reports.
Iran’s Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni met with his Pakistani counterpart Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday, with talks centered on enhancing cooperation along their shared border and addressing regional security and economic issues.
According to reports, Pakistani officials confirmed Naqvi’s arrival in Tehran earlier in the day following Iranian state media reports that he had reached the capital on an unannounced visit.
During the meeting, Momeni reportedly emphasized the importance of boosting cross-border commerce and reviewed ways to facilitate trade between the two neighboring countries.
He also expressed appreciation to Pakistan, describing relations between the two countries as “friendly and brotherly” and rooted in long-standing historical ties, according to reports.
The talks come amid broader efforts by both sides to deepen diplomatic engagement and improve coordination on shared border challenges.
Iran’s Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni met with his Pakistani counterpart Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday, with talks centered on enhancing cooperation along their shared border and addressing regional security and economic issues.
According to reports, Pakistani officials confirmed Naqvi’s arrival in Tehran earlier in the day following Iranian state media reports that he had reached the capital on an unannounced visit.
During the meeting, Momeni reportedly emphasized the importance of boosting cross-border commerce and reviewed ways to facilitate trade between the two neighboring countries.
He also expressed appreciation to Pakistan, describing relations between the two countries as “friendly and brotherly” and rooted in long-standing historical ties, according to reports.
The talks come amid broader efforts by both sides to deepen diplomatic engagement and improve coordination on shared border challenges.
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