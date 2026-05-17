Rajinikanth Dismisses Rumours, Says Vijay's Rise Surprised Him But There's No Jealousy

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 17 (IANS) Superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday dismissed social media speculation linking him to political manoeuvring following Chief Minister Vijay's electoral victory in Tamil Nadu, saying there was no truth in claims that he was unhappy about Vijay becoming the Chief Minister.

Speaking to reporters at his Poes Garden residence in Chennai, Rajinikanth sought to put an end to rumours surrounding his relationship with Vijay and his recent interactions with political leaders.

He made it clear that he had no reason to feel jealous or disappointed over Vijay's political success and said such claims were baseless.“There is a 28-year age difference between Vijay and me. Why would I be jealous of him becoming Chief Minister?” Rajinikanth asked while responding to questions from journalists.

The actor also spoke about his long-standing association with former Chief Minister and DMK leader M.K. Stalin.

Rajinikanth said he had known Stalin for several decades and admitted that he felt deeply saddened by Stalin's defeat in the Kolathur constituency in the recent Assembly elections.

At the same time, Rajinikanth acknowledged that Vijay's stunning rise in Tamil Nadu politics and his ability to overcome the dominance of the two major Dravidian parties had taken him by surprise.

The veteran actor reiterated that he had already stepped away from active politics and had no intention of re-entering the political arena.

Responding to criticism over his absence from Vijay's swearing-in ceremony, Rajinikanth clarified that he had never attended the oath-taking ceremonies of Chief Ministers in the past either and that his decision should not be viewed through a political lens.

Rajinikanth also used the occasion to congratulate Vijay on assuming office as Chief Minister while offering advice to his supporters and party workers.“His fans and party workers must now be very careful. Whatever they do will ultimately affect Vijay,” he said, stressing that the conduct of supporters would directly influence the image and functioning of the new administration.

Speculation intensified after Rajinikanth's recent meeting with Stalin, with social media platforms witnessing claims that he had played a backchannel role in possible political discussions involving rival alliances.

The rumours triggered criticism from sections of Vijay's supporters, who accused Rajinikanth of attempting to obstruct their leader's political rise. Rajinikanth's latest remarks appear aimed at firmly putting those allegations to rest.