Baghel Slams Centre Over Fertiliser Crisis, Urges Homemade Vermicompost

Bhupesh Baghel Slams Centre Over Fertiliser Shortage

Congress leader and former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday criticised the BJP-led Central government over the alleged shortage of fertilizers faced by the farmers. "First, there is no fertiliser, and secondly, they are talking about increasing the price. Farmers used to get the fertilisers by April, but right now they have not got any fertiliser, even though it's already May... Women of the villages have learnt how to make Vermicompost. So, I appeal to the farmers to make them at home instead of waiting for the government to provide manure..." he told reporters here.

Govt Manages Raw Material Supply Amid Regional Instability

Meanwhile, the Department of Fertilisers (DoF) on Monday confirmed it is actively managing the supply of critical raw materials, specifically ammonia and sulphur, to prevent any disruptions in domestic fertiliser production. The move comes as regional instability in West Asia threatens the supply lines for these essential intermediates.

Inter-Company Cooperation for Ammonia Supply

"All the PNK fertiliser companies have been asked to manage it between themselves so that the excess ammonia technically produced by the urea companies is taken by the PNK companies and suitably used," Aparna S Sharma, Joint Secretary, Department of Fertilisers said earlier during the Inter-Ministerial Briefing on recent developments in West Asia.

PM Modi's Appeal for Lifestyle Changes

Earlier, PM Modi urged citizens to prioritise work from home, cut fuel consumption, avoid foreign travel for a year, adopt Swadeshi products, reduce cooking oil use, shift to natural farming and curb gold purchases, while addressing a gathering.

To combat the volatility of fuel prices, PM Modi urged a shift in how India moves. He requested citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption by using the metro and public transport wherever available, opting for carpooling when private vehicles are necessary, preferring railway transport for the movement of goods, and increasing the use of electric vehicles wherever possible. (ANI)

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