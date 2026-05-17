Indian, Cambodian Armies Conclude Joint Military Exercise CINBAX-II

The Closing Ceremony of the second edition of Joint Military Exercise CINBAX-II 2026, between the Indian Army and the Royal Cambodian Army, was held on Saturday at the Techo Sen Phnom Thom Mreas Prov Royal Cambodian Air Force Training Centre, Kampong Speu Province, Kingdom of Cambodia.

Exercise Scope and Training Drills

The 14-day exercise involved joint coordination in planning and execution of tactical operations in a subconventional, semi-urban environment.

The training included Command Post Exercise, Field Training Exercise and specialised skill-based activities such as sniper training, mortar drills, tactical drone employment, combat first aid, multi-domain operations and disaster relief.

The exercise enhanced interoperability through the exchange of tactics, techniques and procedures, as well as the sharing of best practices between both contingents.

Training activities also included firing, urban operations, tactical drone employment, mortar and sniper drills, enabling both armies to refine their operational responses in complex scenarios.

Professional Synergy and Bilateral Impact

Over the course of 14 days, both contingents displayed a high degree of professionalism, commitment and operational synergy while executing tactical drills, which culminated in a comprehensive validation exercise.

CINBAX-II 2026 further strengthened bilateral military relations, fostered mutual understanding and reinforced the growing defence cooperation between India and Cambodia.

Contingent Details and Framework

The Indian Army contingent participated in the second edition of the India-Cambodia Bilateral Military Exercise CINBAX-II 2026.

The exercise was conducted at the Techo Sen Phnom Thom Mreas Prov Royal Cambodian Air Force Training Centre (Camp Basil), Kampong Speu Province, Kingdom of Cambodia, from May 4 to 17. The exercise was conducted under the framework of Chapter VII of the UN Mandate, showcasing company-level joint training for the conduct of operations in a sub-conventional environment.

The Indian Army contingent comprised 120 personnel, mainly from a Battalion of the Maratha Light Infantry Regiment. The Cambodian contingent comprised 160 personnel from the Royal Cambodian Army, the Ministry of Defence said.

Strategic Significance

As part of India's ongoing Defence Cooperation with friendly foreign countries, the bilateral exercise CINBAX-II with Cambodia holds significance in the backdrop of evolving global security challenges.

The exercise not only showcased the capability of both nations towards maintaining global peace but also facilitated the exchange of best practices and the sharing of operational experiences gained during various operations against hostile forces in a semi-urban environment, the release stated.

The joint military exercise CINBAX-II 2026 reflects the growing Defence Co-operation between India and Cambodia and will further enhance the bilateral relations between the two nations while contributing towards mutual understanding in handling regional security challenges. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)