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Ukraine Reports Return of Soldiers’ Bodies from Russia in Repatriation Move
(MENAFN) Ukraine has confirmed that it received the remains of 528 soldiers from Russia as part of a repatriation process, according to the country’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War on Saturday.
According to reports, Ukrainian authorities said the bodies were returned after being identified by Russia as potentially belonging to Ukrainian military personnel.
Officials added that forensic specialists and law enforcement investigators will now begin the process of identifying the deceased soldiers, according to a statement shared on Facebook.
Earlier on Friday, according to reports citing sources, Russia and Ukraine carried out an exchange involving the remains of fallen servicemen, with Russia reportedly transferring 526 bodies while receiving 41 in return. Russia has not issued an official confirmation regarding the figures.
The latest exchange follows a similar repatriation in April, when Russia said it returned 1,000 bodies to Ukraine and received 41 in exchange. Ukraine confirmed receipt of 1,000 bodies but did not provide a breakdown of any return transfers to Russia.
According to reports, Ukrainian authorities said the bodies were returned after being identified by Russia as potentially belonging to Ukrainian military personnel.
Officials added that forensic specialists and law enforcement investigators will now begin the process of identifying the deceased soldiers, according to a statement shared on Facebook.
Earlier on Friday, according to reports citing sources, Russia and Ukraine carried out an exchange involving the remains of fallen servicemen, with Russia reportedly transferring 526 bodies while receiving 41 in return. Russia has not issued an official confirmation regarding the figures.
The latest exchange follows a similar repatriation in April, when Russia said it returned 1,000 bodies to Ukraine and received 41 in exchange. Ukraine confirmed receipt of 1,000 bodies but did not provide a breakdown of any return transfers to Russia.
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