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Ali al-Zaidi Officially Takes Office as Iraq’s New Prime Minister
(MENAFN) Iraq’s newly appointed Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi officially began his term on Saturday, replacing Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, according to reports from state media.
A formal transfer-of-power ceremony took place in Baghdad, where al-Zaidi assumed leadership responsibilities and officially took control of the prime minister’s office, according to reports.
Earlier this week, Iraq’s parliament approved al-Zaidi along with 14 members of his Cabinet, while decisions on nine remaining ministerial positions were delayed for a later vote.
According to reports, the parliamentary approval cleared the way for the new administration to begin carrying out its duties officially.
Al-Zaidi was tasked with forming a government on April 27 after the Coordination Framework Alliance, regarded as the largest bloc in parliament, agreed to nominate him for the post. The appointment was made by Iraqi President Nizar Amidi.
Under Iraq’s power-sharing political structure, top state positions are traditionally divided among the country’s main communities. The presidency is held by a Kurdish figure, the prime ministership by a Shia figure, and the parliament speakership by a Sunni figure. Those roles are currently occupied by Nizar Amidi, Ali al-Zaidi, and Hebat al-Halbousi, respectively.
A formal transfer-of-power ceremony took place in Baghdad, where al-Zaidi assumed leadership responsibilities and officially took control of the prime minister’s office, according to reports.
Earlier this week, Iraq’s parliament approved al-Zaidi along with 14 members of his Cabinet, while decisions on nine remaining ministerial positions were delayed for a later vote.
According to reports, the parliamentary approval cleared the way for the new administration to begin carrying out its duties officially.
Al-Zaidi was tasked with forming a government on April 27 after the Coordination Framework Alliance, regarded as the largest bloc in parliament, agreed to nominate him for the post. The appointment was made by Iraqi President Nizar Amidi.
Under Iraq’s power-sharing political structure, top state positions are traditionally divided among the country’s main communities. The presidency is held by a Kurdish figure, the prime ministership by a Shia figure, and the parliament speakership by a Sunni figure. Those roles are currently occupied by Nizar Amidi, Ali al-Zaidi, and Hebat al-Halbousi, respectively.
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