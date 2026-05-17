Chennai, Bangalore, And Mumbai See Rising Demand For Bed And Mattress Rentals In 2026 As ₹35,000 Bedroom Buy Costs Lose To ₹800/Month Rental Plans From Rentomojo

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bedroom-furniture rentals gain traction in India's IT hubs as transient residents seek lower upfront costs, hygiene flexibility, and relocation convenience.

Bangalore, India, May 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Demand for bed and mattress rentals is rising across Chennai, Bangalore, and Mumbai through 2026, as bundled monthly plans starting near ₹800 emerge as a practical alternative to ₹35,000-plus outright spends on a furnished bedroom. Rental platforms operating across the three cities, including Rentomojo, are recording steady adoption across IT-corridor housing and high-churn rental neighbourhoods - a pattern driven by short tenure horizons and hygiene-driven mattress-rotation preferences rather than lifestyle choice.

The trend is most visible in Chennai's T Nagar, Velachery, OMR, and Adyar - corridors with dense IT-services housing footprints and project-cycle assignments averaging two years. Bangalore's Whitefield, HSR Layout, Sarjapur, and Marathahalli clusters show the same dynamic, with bedroom-furniture decisions tied to expected stay duration. Mumbai's Powai, Andheri East, Thane West, and Bandra anchor the third leg, with apartment turnover cycles and transient-resident profiles shaping bed-and-mattress purchase decisions across both single-occupancy and shared-flat configurations.

A queen-size bed in the ₹20,000 to ₹30,000 band carries embedded costs that are routinely overlooked in one-time-purchase budgets. Frame and headboard repair on common defects averages ₹1,500 to ₹3,000 per incident, polish and finish maintenance runs ₹1,000 to ₹2,000 annually, and resale values fall to 25 to 35 percent of original purchase price inside the first eighteen months. An orthopedic or memory-foam mattress in the ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 range adds protective-cover costs of ₹1,500 to ₹2,500 over the first two years, replacement-cycle expenses tied to hygiene and sleeper-rotation patterns, and secondary-market resale that is effectively zero given the hygiene profile of mattresses.

By comparison, bundled rental plans for a bed-and-mattress setup start at about ₹800 per month across Chennai, Bangalore, and Mumbai, with delivery, assembly, and damage cover included. Over a twelve-month tenure the comparison tightens further once depreciation and the zero resale value of mattresses are factored into the ownership case. The ₹35,000 combined bed-and-mattress ownership outlay versus an ₹800-per-month bundled rental plan is increasingly being cited in renter discussions around cost control, particularly among project-stay residents and short-to-medium-term renters in IT-corridor neighbourhoods.

Product flexibility influences adoption alongside cost. Bed rental catalogues span single, queen, and king configurations across hydraulic-storage and non-storage variants. Mattress rentals offer orthopedic, memory-foam, and pocket-spring options, with sleeper-rotation hygiene policies and replacement-cycle commitments built into longer-tenure plans. Combined bed-and-mattress packs bundle both categories under a single monthly plan with one delivery window and one damage-and-stain policy. Delivery timelines across the three cities typically span two to four working days, with full assembly included in the standard service window.

Rentomojo has expanded its bed-and-mattress catalogue with hygiene-led mattress-rotation policies and an inter-city free-relocation policy that aligns with the Chennai-Bangalore-Mumbai mobility patterns common to IT-services workforces. Tenure options typically span three months, six months, twelve months, and twenty-four months, with longer commitments carrying lower per-month effective rates.

Bed-and-mattress ownership economics are increasingly difficult to justify for households with tenure horizons under three years, where bed resale depreciation is steep and mattress resale value is effectively zero on hygiene grounds. Bedroom-essentials rentals are emerging as part of a broader access-based consumption shift across Indian metros, where hygiene-sensitive household items are being evaluated against subscription alternatives that carry built-in rotation and replacement cover.

As project-bound and transient-resident households across Chennai, Bangalore, and Mumbai continue to weigh ₹35,000 bedroom outlays against ₹800-per-month bundled plans, platforms operating in the segment, including Rentomojo, are seeing measurable adoption shifts through 2026 across IT-corridor and high-churn rental neighbourhoods. For more information visit

Company information, product details, and service descriptions referenced in this release are based on publicly available materials and observable market patterns. Pricing, neighbourhood coverage, and platform-specific policies are indicative and subject to change.

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Rent bed and mattress in Chennai

CONTACT: +91 1800 102 6601... Rentomojo Private Limited B Wing- 4th Floor, BHIVE Workspace, WJ88+69V BMTC Complex, Old Madiwala, Kuvempu Nagar, Stage 2, BTM Layout, Bengaluru, Karnataka - 560068