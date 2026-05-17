IPL 2026: Cameron Green Says KKR Have Finally Found The Right Balance After Crucial Win Over GT

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) Cameron Green believes Kolkata Knight Riders have finally found the right balance in their playing XI and batting order, with the Australian all-rounder insisting the defending champions are still firmly in the hunt for an IPL 2026 playoff spot after their commanding 29-run victory over Gujarat Titans at Eden Gardens.

Green played a pivotal role in KKR's massive total of 247/2, hammering an unbeaten 52 off 28 deliveries while stitching together a match-defining 108-run partnership with Angkrish Raghuvanshi.

Reflecting on KKR's campaign so far, Green admitted the side took time to settle on the ideal combination but praised the calmness within the dressing room despite inconsistent results earlier in the season.

“The coaching staff have been awesome. There was no panic behind closed doors. I think it just took us a while, maybe a bit too long, to figure out the right roles and get the right people in the right positions. I like to think I can bat in a few positions, but it's about what is best for the team. Ajinkya Rahane has been awesome at the top for us, and the same goes for Angkrish, our youngster at number three. So, it's just about where I fit into the team, and number four seems to be it. We've found that now, so yeah, we're giving ourselves a little chance here,” Green told JioStar.

Green's innings provided the finishing flourish after Finn Allen's explosive 93 had dismantled the Titans' bowling attack early in the evening. By the time Green arrived at the crease, KKR already had momentum on their side, and the Australian ensured there was no let-up in intensity.

One of the standout moments of his knock came against Rashid Khan, widely regarded as one of the most dangerous T20 bowlers in world cricket. Green once again managed to attack the Afghanistan leg-spinner successfully, continuing a trend that has worked in his favour in previous encounters as well.

However, the Australian dismissed suggestions that he has found a special formula against Rashid, instead crediting the platform laid by the top order.

“Rashid is a quality bowler and I'm sure we'll have many battles in the future. No, I don't think I'm picking Rashid better than most. It's just kind of how it has happened. I had a couple of good opportunities to take it deep against GT and, obviously, when you walk out to bat after a really good partnership, you can just keep that momentum going. The guys before me batted beautifully,” he said.

After a season marked by inconsistency, the Knight Riders now appear to have rediscovered momentum at the right time, powered by a settled batting order and a series of aggressive performances with the bat.