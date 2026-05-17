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Kremlin Announces Putin Visit to China Following Trump’s Beijing Trip
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to travel to China on May 19-20 for an official state visit at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to a Kremlin announcement released Saturday. The visit comes roughly a week after US President Donald Trump’s trip to Beijing.
According to reports, discussions between Putin and Xi are expected to focus on expanding strategic cooperation and strengthening bilateral relations between Moscow and Beijing, alongside talks on major regional and international developments.
The Kremlin said the two leaders are also expected to approve a joint statement after their meetings and oversee the signing of several intergovernmental and interdepartmental agreements aimed at deepening cooperation between the two countries.
Reports also indicated that Putin will hold separate talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, with economic ties and trade cooperation expected to be central topics during the meeting.
The visit coincides with the 25th anniversary of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation signed between Russia and China.
In addition, Putin and Xi are expected to attend the launch ceremony for the Russia-China Years of Education initiative covering 2026-2027.
According to reports, discussions between Putin and Xi are expected to focus on expanding strategic cooperation and strengthening bilateral relations between Moscow and Beijing, alongside talks on major regional and international developments.
The Kremlin said the two leaders are also expected to approve a joint statement after their meetings and oversee the signing of several intergovernmental and interdepartmental agreements aimed at deepening cooperation between the two countries.
Reports also indicated that Putin will hold separate talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, with economic ties and trade cooperation expected to be central topics during the meeting.
The visit coincides with the 25th anniversary of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation signed between Russia and China.
In addition, Putin and Xi are expected to attend the launch ceremony for the Russia-China Years of Education initiative covering 2026-2027.
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