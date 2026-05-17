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US–Nigeria Joint Strike Kills Senior ISIS Leader—Trump
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said late Friday that a coordinated military mission carried out by American and Nigerian forces allegedly resulted in the death of one of ISIS’s top-ranking leaders worldwide.
In a statement shared on his Truth Social platform, Trump described the operation as highly coordinated and successful.
"Tonight, at my direction, brave American forces and the Armed Forces of Nigeria flawlessly executed a meticulously planned and very complex mission to eliminate the most active terrorist in the world from the battlefield," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
According to reports, Trump identified the target as Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, claiming the militant leader had attempted to remain hidden on the African continent while continuing extremist activities. He said US intelligence agencies had been monitoring his movements closely.
"He will no longer terrorize the people of Africa, or help plan operations to target Americans," he said. "With his removal, ISIS’s global operation is greatly diminished."
Trump also expressed appreciation to Nigerian authorities for cooperating in the mission.
Nigeria has faced years of violence linked to armed factions operating across different regions of the country, including Boko Haram and ISWAP, which is affiliated with ISIS (Daesh).
According to reports, Nigerian authorities have continued military operations and strengthened cooperation with foreign allies in an effort to curb extremist threats.
In a statement shared on his Truth Social platform, Trump described the operation as highly coordinated and successful.
"Tonight, at my direction, brave American forces and the Armed Forces of Nigeria flawlessly executed a meticulously planned and very complex mission to eliminate the most active terrorist in the world from the battlefield," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
According to reports, Trump identified the target as Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, claiming the militant leader had attempted to remain hidden on the African continent while continuing extremist activities. He said US intelligence agencies had been monitoring his movements closely.
"He will no longer terrorize the people of Africa, or help plan operations to target Americans," he said. "With his removal, ISIS’s global operation is greatly diminished."
Trump also expressed appreciation to Nigerian authorities for cooperating in the mission.
Nigeria has faced years of violence linked to armed factions operating across different regions of the country, including Boko Haram and ISWAP, which is affiliated with ISIS (Daesh).
According to reports, Nigerian authorities have continued military operations and strengthened cooperation with foreign allies in an effort to curb extremist threats.
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