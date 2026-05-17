Vicky Kaushal Dating History: Alia Bhatt To Taapsee Pannu Actor Allegedly Dated THESE Actresses Before Tying The Knot With Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal Dating History: Before tying the knot with Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, actor Vicky Kaushal was often linked with several actresses from the film industry. Here's a look at the names that made headlines over the years

Like many actors in Bollywood, Vicky Kaushal found himself at the centre of dating rumours with actresses he worked alongside. One of the earliest names linked to him was Sonam Kapoor. Reports at the time claimed the two shared a close bond, although neither ever addressed the speculation publicly.

Later, while shooting for the film Manmarziyaan, rumours of his closeness with Taapsee Pannu also grabbed attention. Fans loved their chemistry on screen, which further fuelled gossip around their relationship.

Apart from his better-known rumoured relationships, several other actresses were also linked with Vicky Kaushal over the years. Actress Shweta Tripathi was reportedly close to him during the early phase of his career, though both chose to stay silent about the reports.

There were also rumours surrounding his friendship with Alia Bhatt after the two were seen together frequently at events and gatherings. However, the speculation gradually faded once Alia's relationship with Ranbir Kapoor became public.

At one point, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky were also rumoured to be dating during the filming of Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship. Reports about their off-screen bond often made entertainment headlines.

Before settling down, Banita Sandhu was another actress linked with Vicky during the shoot of Sardar Udham. Despite the constant rumours, Vicky rarely spoke about his personal life in public.

Everything changed after he crossed paths with Katrina Kaif during an award show appearance in 2019. What started as a fun on-stage interaction slowly turned into one of Bollywood's most talked-about relationships. The couple eventually married in an intimate ceremony and have since become one of the industry's most admired celebrity pairs.

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