Special Lounge, Medical Unit Planned At Shah Amanat Airport For Expatriates

Dhaka: Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Ariful Haque Chowdhury said the government is planning to introduce dedicated expatriate facilities, including a special lounge and medical unit, at Shah Amanat International Airport to improve services for migrant workers and non-resident Bangladeshis.

Speaking at a seminar titled“Globalising Sylhet” held at Grand Sylhet in Sylhet on May 15, the minister said the government has already started work on establishing dedicated lounges for expatriates at international airports.

He said a medical unit equipped with doctors, nurses, and healthcare facilities would also be introduced in the immigration area to provide immediate treatment and emergency assistance to expatriates and passengers.

According to the minister, a permanent ambulance service will remain available on the airport premises to quickly transport critically ill expatriates to nearby hospitals if necessary.

The minister also highlighted several welfare measures for migrant workers, including a government initiative to bring back the bodies of deceased expatriates from abroad free of cost and ensure delivery to their homes.

He said the government is working to make overseas migration safer and more welfare-oriented while ensuring better services for expatriates at airports and other public facilities.

The seminar focused on the contribution of expatriates to the country's economy, particularly through remittances and investments, and discussed ways to strengthen ties between Bangladesh and its overseas communities.

K