Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 16: Riteish Deshmukh's Historical Drama Marches Steadily Towards Rs 100 Crore

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 16: Riteish Deshmukh's historical drama 'Raja Shivaji' continues its successful theatrical run despite fresh competition at the box office. The film has earned praise for its storytelling and performances

Riteish Deshmukh's 'Raja Shivaji' is showing impressive consistency at the box office even after completing over two weeks in theatres. According to trade estimates, the film collected Rs 2.70 crore on day 16 through 2,172 shows across India.

The Marathi version remained the major contributor with Rs 2.30 crore, while the Hindi dubbed edition added Rs 0.40 crore. With this, the movie's total India gross collection has climbed to Rs 96 crore, while the India net total now stands at Rs 81.10 crore.

The film had wrapped up its opening week with Rs 52.65 crore and added another Rs 24.30 crore during its second week, reflecting strong audience support.

Initially, there was scepticism among some viewers regarding Riteish Deshmukh portraying Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. However, the actor-director has managed to win over audiences with his performance and the film's emotional storytelling.

Based on the life of Maratha Empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the movie highlights the rise of Swarajya and the legendary ruler's bravery.

The film also boasts a strong supporting cast featuring Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Genelia Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan and Bhagyashree.

Another major talking point has been Salman Khan's cameo appearance as Jiva Mahala during the Battle of Pratapgad sequence, which received an enthusiastic response from fans.

While the film has largely received positive reviews, a section of viewers criticised some of the visual effects sequences. Addressing the comparisons with Hollywood productions, Abhishek Bachchan defended the makers by pointing out the significant difference in budgets.

He explained that large-scale Hollywood films spend thousands of crores solely on VFX, whereas regional Indian films operate on much tighter budgets. According to him, expecting the same visual scale from a comparatively modest production would be unrealistic.

Despite the criticism, the film's emotional connect and historical appeal continue to attract audiences to theatres. Released on May 1, 2026, 'Raja Shivaji' is now steadily moving towards becoming one of the notable box office successes in Marathi cinema.

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