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Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Foreign Exchange Market

Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Foreign Exchange Market


2026-05-17 12:04:27
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The manat's exchange rate against the U.S. dollar remained unchanged this week, Trend reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

At the end of the week, the weighted average exchange rate stood at 1.7000 manat.

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar
4 May 1.7000 11 May 1.7000
5 May 1.7000 12 May 1.7000
6 May 1.7000 13 May 1.7000
7 May 1.7000 14 May 1.7000
8 May 1.7000 15 May 1.7000
Average price per week 1.7000 Average price per week 1.7000

Over the course of the week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the euro rose by 0.0186 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.002045 manat compared to the previous week, standing at 1.99127 manat per euro.

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro
4 May 1.9938 11 May -
5 May 1.9850 12 May 1.9986
6 May 1.9951 13 May 1.9949
7 May 1.9977 14 May 1.9916
8 May 1.9950 15 May 1.9800
Average price per week 1.99332 Average price per week 1.99127

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles rose by 0.0124 manat. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.03808 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 2.3063 manat per 100 rubles.

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Trend News Agency

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