Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Foreign Exchange Market
|The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar
|4 May
|1.7000
|11 May
|1.7000
|5 May
|1.7000
|12 May
|1.7000
|6 May
|1.7000
|13 May
|1.7000
|7 May
|1.7000
|14 May
|1.7000
|8 May
|1.7000
|15 May
|1.7000
|Average price per week
|1.7000
|Average price per week
|1.7000
Over the course of the week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the euro rose by 0.0186 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.002045 manat compared to the previous week, standing at 1.99127 manat per euro.
|The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro
|4 May
|1.9938
|11 May
|-
|5 May
|1.9850
|12 May
|1.9986
|6 May
|1.9951
|13 May
|1.9949
|7 May
|1.9977
|14 May
|1.9916
|8 May
|1.9950
|15 May
|1.9800
|Average price per week
|1.99332
|Average price per week
|1.99127
This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles rose by 0.0124 manat. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.03808 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 2.3063 manat per 100 rubles.--
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