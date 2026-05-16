Eden Gardens Rewards Good Cricket, Says KKR's Finn Allen After GT Win

Following his side's win over the Gujarat Titans (GT), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Finn Allen spoke on batting at Eden Gardens, saying that they reward "good cricket" after a batter manages to handle initial seam movement and bounce.

Fiery knocks from Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green and a sensational effort by KKR bowlers helped the three-time champions keep their playoff hopes alive as they beat GT by 29 runs, delaying the confirmation of their final spot in the top four.

After producing a century against Delhi Capitals (DC), he belted a powerful GT attack for 93 in just 35 balls, with four boundaries and 10 sixes.

Finn Allen on Eden Wicket and Batting Approach

Following his knock during the post-match presser, Allen said on the Kolkata wicket, "The wickets probably have not been as flat as I expected at the start, but I think they reward good cricket. If you get into good positions early and handle the seam movement and bounce, you get rewarded. It's a great place to play cricket -- the crowd is fantastic, and it is a great group of guys, so I am really enjoying it."

In nine matches so far in the tournament, Allen has made 321 runs in nine matches at an average of 40.12 and a strike rate of 221.37, with a century and a fifty each. He has struck 28 fours and 27 sixes in 145 balls faced so far, with a balls per boundary ratio of 2.6.

Allen said that the wicket was tricky at the start, and GT had two of the tournament's best bowlers, Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada, bowling in the powerplay. "My plan was to hit the balls that were there to score off and, if not, just get off strike and avoid taking unnecessary risks. Once Jinx (Ajinkya Rahane) got out, I knew I had to take a bit more responsibility and stay there for a long time," he added.

On his approach toward batting, he said that as long as the ball is there to be hit, he hits it or else just rotates the strikes, and he is still working on his weaker points. "I am trying to get into stronger positions so I can be more consistent. That helps me deal with movement off the wicket and swing as well. The idea is to keep things simple," he signed off.

KKR vs GT Match Recap

Coming to the match, GT opted to bowl first and the three-time IPL champions made them pay as after skipper Rahane (14) got out early, Allen (93 in 35 balls, with four boundaries and 10 sixes) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi smashed the bowlers all over the park, putting a sizzling 95 run stand.

Following Allen's dismissal, Raghuvanshi reached his fifth fifty of the season, pressing the accelarator during his 108-run stand with Cameron Green (52* in 28 balls, with three fours and four sixes), helping KKR reach 247/2 in 20 overs. Raghuvanshi scored an unbeaten 82* in 44 balls, with four boundaries and seven sixes.

Siraj and Sai Kishore got a wicket each.

During the run-chase, Sai Sudharsan retired hurt early. Skipper Shubman Gill (85 in 49 balls, with five fours and seven sixes) and Jos Buttler (57 in 35 balls, with five fours and two sixes) put on a 128-run stand to put GT in hunt.

But once they were dismissed, GT could not keep the run-rate up, ending at 218/4 in 20 overs. Sunil Narine (2/29) was the pick of the bowlers for KKR and also the 'Player of the Match'.

GT is at the second place, with eight wins and five losses, giving them 16 points. KKR is at seventh, with five wins, six losses and a no result, giving them 11 points. (ANI)

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