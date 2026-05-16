Karnataka Rains: Bengaluru Braces For Heavy Rain As IMD Issues Orange Alert In Karnataka

Karnataka Rains: Rain activity is expected to pick up across Karnataka over the weekend as the IMD has issued orange and yellow alerts for multiple districts, warning of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in several regions

The India Meteorological Department has sounded an orange alert for several districts in Karnataka as weather conditions turn more intense ahead of the southwest monsoon. Coastal and interior parts of the state are likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall over the next few days.

Districts such as Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Shivamogga, Mysuru and Chamarajanagar are expected to witness heavy showers along with strong winds reaching up to 40–50 kmph. Officials have also warned of lightning activity during thunderstorms.

Bengaluru Urban and surrounding districts including Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Tumakuru and Mandya are also expected to experience light to moderate rain spells accompanied by thunderstorms. Evening showers may lead to waterlogging, traffic snarls and poor visibility in several areas of the city.

Weather experts say the current rain pattern is being driven by a well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal and an associated cyclonic circulation affecting southern India.

The ongoing rainfall is being linked to strengthening pre-monsoon conditions across southern states. The IMD has already indicated that conditions remain favourable for an early onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala and nearby regions.

Authorities have urged residents to stay cautious during heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. People have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel during intense showers and remain away from waterlogged roads, weak structures and open spaces during lightning activity.

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