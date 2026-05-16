PM Leads Qatar At First Europe-Gulf Summit In Athens

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani participated Saturday in the inaugural summit of the Alliance for Europe-Gulf Geopolitical and Investments Summit, held in Athens, Greece.

The summit aims to expand cooperation in political, economic, investment and development affairs, and to strengthen partnerships between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states and the European Union.

On the sidelines of the summit, Finnish President Alexander Stubb met the prime minister.

At the outset of the meeting, the prime minister conveyed the greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to the Finnish president, wishing him good health and happiness, and the Finnish people continued progress and prosperity.

The president entrusted HE Sheikh Mohammed with his greetings to HH the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness, and the Qatari people continued progress and development.

During the meeting, they discussed co-operation and ways to support and strengthen it. They also discussed developments in the region, particularly those related to the ceasefire between the US and Iran, and efforts aimed at reducing escalation to contribute to enhancing security and stability in the region.

HE Sheikh Mohammed also met on the sidelines of the summit Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah al-Ahmed al-Sabah.

They discussed the bilateral cooperation and ways to support and strengthen it. They also discussed developments in the region, particularly those related to the ceasefire between the US and Iran, and efforts aimed at de-escalation to contribute to enhancing security and stability in the region.

HE Sheikh Mohammed stressed the need for all parties to respond positively to the ongoing mediation efforts, which would pave the way for addressing the root causes of the crisis through peaceful means and dialogue, leading to a sustainable agreement that prevents renewed escalation.

Alliance for Europe Gulf Geopolitical and Investments Summit Athens