USM Beat Zamalek On Penalties To Win CAF Confederation Cup

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Johannesburg: Algerian club USM Alger beat Egyptian hosts Zamalek 8-7 on penalties in Cairo on Saturday to win the CAF Confederation Cup for a second time.

Zamalek won the second leg of the final 1-0 through a fifth-minute penalty from Palestinian Oday Dabbagh to level the aggregate score at 1-1.

USM had won the first leg 1-0 last weekend, also through a penalty, converted by Ahmed Khaldi eight minutes into added time.

In the penalty shootout, each team successfully converted their first seven kicks, then stand-in Zamalek captain Mohamed Shehata blazed over.

Before taking his kick, Shehata struggled to place the ball on the penalty spot, then USM goalkeeper Oussama Benbot came forward from his goalline to further delay the kick.

The next USM penalty fell to Congolese substitute Glody Likonza, and he scored with a kick into the left corner that goalkeeper Mohamed Awad got his fingertips to, but could not stop.

USM also won the African equivalent of the UEFA Europa League in 2023, pipping Young Africans of Tanzania on away goals.

It was the first Confederation Cup final failure for Zamalek after two triumphs over Moroccans Renaissance Berkane.