Russian Central Bank Foreign Reserves Surge To $771 Billion
Moscow, May 16 (Petra) -- The Central Bank of the Russian Federation announced on Saturday that its international gold and foreign forex reserves increased by $13.5 billion within a single week, reaching a total of $771 billion.
The Russian Central Bank explained in an official statement that the growth in foreign reserves is primarily driven by a positive revaluation of foreign assets and rising global gold prices.
The bank added that the increase was further supported by favorable movements in global currency and energy markets, alongside a noticeable improvement in national oil and gas revenues during the past period.
//Petra// AF
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment