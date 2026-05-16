Russian Central Bank Foreign Reserves Surge To $771 Billion

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Moscow, May 16 (Petra) -- The Central Bank of the Russian Federation announced on Saturday that its international gold and foreign forex reserves increased by $13.5 billion within a single week, reaching a total of $771 billion.

The Russian Central Bank explained in an official statement that the growth in foreign reserves is primarily driven by a positive revaluation of foreign assets and rising global gold prices.

The bank added that the increase was further supported by favorable movements in global currency and energy markets, alongside a noticeable improvement in national oil and gas revenues during the past period.

//Petra// AF