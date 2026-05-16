São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Saturday, May 16, 2026

MENAFN - The Rio Times) 01 Tonight's Vibe Menu

Saturday São Paulo nightlife runs three single-night international headliners simultaneously - the heaviest Saturday SP has seen since the cold front lifted. Korn returns to Brazil after nine years for a single date at Allianz Parque, doors 16h, openers Black Pantera + Seven Hours After Violet + Spiritbox, Korn approximately 21h for a 90-minute set. The Chilean-Mexican Mon Laferte brings her Femme Fatale Tour to Espaço Unimed - single SP date, doors 20h, show 22h, R$190–R$540. And the US emo/post-hardcore Balance and Composure plays its Brazil debut at Cine Joia - an afternoon show, 17h–18h30, doors 13h30.

Behind the headliners: Blue Note SP tribute double bill (Go Black/Motown 20h + Popcast/Phil Collins-Genesis 22h30). D-Edge NAVE from 23h30 - the Saturday electronic flagship. Bona Casa de Música dark Saturday (next Sun May 17 Anaïs Sylla). Tokio Marine Hall dark Sat.

Weather: partial recovery from yesterday's cold front - 26 °C, 35 % rain, partly cloudy. Sun's pattern wetter (50 % rain) and Mon hits 80 % with the next system. Saturday is the dry-window night of the weekend before the rain settles in.

02If You Only Do One ThingThe verdict

Whichever ticket you already have. This is a night of single-show evenings.

Korn, Mon Laferte and Balance and Composure are all one-and-done bookings - Korn's first SA appearance in nine years (and last for who knows how long), Mon Laferte's only 2026 Brazil date, Balance and Composure's literal Brazil debut after 19 years as a band. If you don't already have a ticket: Mon Laferte is the most likely to still have inventory (Ticketmaster R$190–R$540, Femme Fatale Tour for the recent album). Korn ranges R$182–R$1,785 on Eventim. Balance and Composure had“últimos ingressos” on Fastix as of yesterday - afternoon show ending 18h30, which means you can still do something else after. The wrong answer tonight is committing to a Blue Note SP tribute when three international single-night anchors are running.





03 Top Picks Tonight Korn at Allianz Parque - First Brazil Show in Nine Years Doors 16h · Av. Francisco Matarazzo 1705 · R$182–R$1,785 · Eventim

The single South American date of Korn's 2026 Latin tour and the band's first Brazil appearance since 2017. Bakersfield, California, 1993, pioneers of nu-metal - Jonathan Davis (voz), Brian“Head” Welch and James“Munky” Shaffer (guitars), Ray Luzier (bateria). The 2017 Korn show happened across three cities (São Paulo, Curitiba, Porto Alegre); this 2026 visit is a single date at Allianz Parque, capacity approximately doubled vs the 2017 sum of all three Brazilian venues combined. Doors 16h with VIP one hour earlier; Black Pantera opens, then Seven Hours After Violet, then Spiritbox - Korn on stage approximately 21h for a 90-minute set (Davis has been clear in Rolling Stone Brasil interviews that the band's seven-string-guitar texture limits set length). Probable setlist:“Blind”,“Twist”,“Here to Stay”,“Got the Life”,“Clown”,“Did My Time”,“Y'All Want a Single”,“Freak on a Leash”. Tickets: R$182.50–R$1,785 via Eventim, varying by setor; the band is also on a Rolling Stone Brasil cover this month. Children 5+ with responsável; 16+ unaccompanied. Address Av. Francisco Matarazzo 1705 in Água Branca, Estação Palmeiras-Barra Funda on Linha 3 plus 10-minute walk.

Sat May 16 · Doors 16h · Av. Francisco Matarazzo 1705 - Água Branca · Estação Palmeiras-Barra Funda · Eventim Mon Laferte - Femme Fatale Tour at Espaço Unimed Doors 20h · Show 22h · R. Tagipuru 795 · R$190–R$540 · Ticketmaster

Mon Laferte - Chilean-born, Mexico-based, one of the central voices of contemporary música latina with multiple Latin Grammys and international festival circuit credentials - returns to Brazil for a single SP date with the Femme Fatale Tour. Her 2025 first Brazil run sold out and built the audience for this return. The Femme Fatale album (14 tracks) sits in a darker register than her earlier bolero-and-cumbia material - alternative pop crossed with jazz, what she calls a“femme fatale” aesthetic exercise about identity and artistic liberty. Live she's known for raw vocal interpretation and stage presence; the tour passed through Mérida, Guadalajara and Mexico City before this SP date. Doors 20h, show 22h. Tickets R$190 (Pista promocional) to R$540 (Camarote) via Ticketmaster, with promotional 2-for-1 codes available for some sectors. Classificação 16 (menores accompanhados). Address R. Tagipuru 795 in Barra Funda, same Allianz Parque neighbourhood - the Korn / Mon Laferte rideshare overlap is a real Saturday traffic factor if you're going to either.

Sat May 16 · 20h doors / 22h show · R. Tagipuru 795 - Barra Funda · Ticketmaster · 16+ Balance and Composure - Brazil Debut at Cine Joia (Afternoon) Doors 13h30 · Band on 17h · Praça Carlos Gomes 82 · Fastix

The afternoon show. Balance and Composure - Doylestown, Pennsylvania, formed 2007, helped define 2010s emo and post-hardcore - finally plays Brazil after almost three decades as a band. The catalogue: Separation (2011), The Things We Think We're Missing (2013, peaked at #51 on Billboard 200 - rare for the genre), Light We Made (2016). The band put out music infrequently after 2016 and toured even less; this is the kind of single-show stop fans wait years for. Cine Joia opens at 13h30, Pedro Lanches at 14h30, Bullet Bane at 15h30, Balance and Composure 17h–18h30. The earlier end means you can stack this with one of the evening shows - Mon Laferte's 22h start makes the combination physically possible (15-minute ride Cine Joia → Espaço Unimed, dinner in between).“Últimos ingressos” via Fastix. Praça Carlos Gomes 82 in Liberdade, Metro São Joaquim or Liberdade on Line 1.

Sat May 16 · 13h30 doors / 17h Balance and Composure / 18h30 end · Praça Carlos Gomes 82 - Liberdade · Fastix D-Edge NAVE - Saturday Electronic Flagship From 23h30 · Al. Olga 170 · Barra Funda · Techno / Melodic House

The post-show option for the Korn / Mon Laferte crowd that wants to extend the night. NAVE is D-Edge's standing Saturday franchise - techno, melodic house, what the club calls“transcendence over pulsation” (Friday's Freak Chic is the harder dance floor; Saturday NAVE leans deeper-emotional). 2026 NAVE lineups have rotated through D-Nox (DE), DJ Marky, Fatsync, Aline Rocha, Drunky Daniels, Saga (MX), Andre Buljat (DE), Dyed Soundorom (FR), Paula Tape (CH), Bervon and the Danish-Egyptian-Brazilian producer Ashibah. Confirm tonight's specific DJ slate via @d_edge_sp. The casa runs from 23h30 to morning. Address Al. Olga 170 in Barra Funda, same neighbourhood as Allianz Parque and Espaço Unimed - the post-headliner egress is on the same metro/ride axis. Doors enforced 18+.

Sat May 16 · 23h30–morning · Al. Olga 170 - Barra Funda · @d_edge_sp · 18+ Blue Note SP - Go Black + Popcast Tribute Double Bill 20h + 22h30 · Av. Paulista 2073 · Eventim · Motown + Phil Collins

Honest framing - both Saturday slots at Blue Note SP are tribute acts. 20h: Go Black - Motown Classics works the 1960s-70s Motown catalogue (Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, The Temptations). 22h30: Popcast - Tributo Phil Collins e Genesis with the carioca band Bruno Bellandi + Fred Castilho + Rafael Garrafa + Sergio Morel doing both Phil Collins solo material and the 1980s Genesis catalogue. Both are competent pro tribute work. Pick this only if you specifically want one of these tributes or you have a guest who'd enjoy the Conjunto Nacional setting. With Korn, Mon Laferte and Balance and Composure all in town on the same night, the tribute double bill is the structural fourth-or-fifth option, not the sharp first pick.

Sat May 16 · 20h Go Black + 22h30 Popcast · Av. Paulista 2073 - Consolação · Metro Consolação · Eventim

04Suggested Route ●Estação Palmeiras-Barra Funda by 15h30, doors 16h, pace yourself through the openers (Black Pantera, Seven Hours After Violet, Spiritbox) until Korn at approximately 21h. 90-minute set. Out around 22h30. Ride home before the post-show traffic spike, or extend at D-Edge NAVE three minutes away. The single-show plan. ●Pre-show dinner Pinheiros or Higienópolis from 19h, ride to Espaço Unimed for doors 20h. Show 22h, two hours, out by 00h30. D-Edge NAVE is a five-minute ride from Espaço Unimed if you want to continue. The polished Latin-pop-into-dance Saturday. ●Metro São Joaquim by 13h, Balance and Composure at Cine Joia 17h–18h30, dinner around Liberdade or Av. Paulista, ride to Espaço Unimed for Mon Laferte doors 20h. Two single-night Brazil-rare bookings on one ticket-stack. Realistic and worth the day. ●Augusta corridor (Beco 203, Cabaret, Z Carniceria) and Vila Madalena bars all open with full Saturday capacity - the indoor option since Friday's cold-front recovery isn't complete. D-Edge NAVE 23h30 is the dance option without ticket pre-commitment.

05Still Going After 10 pm

After 22h: Korn mid-set at Allianz Parque, Mon Laferte just starting at Espaço Unimed (show 22h), Popcast opening the Blue Note SP late session. D-Edge NAVE opens 23h30 and runs to morning. Augusta corridor (Beco 203, Cabaret, Z Carniceria) at full Saturday capacity - Z Carniceria the latest at 05h. Vila Madalena bars at Saturday-peak crowd - Filial on R. Fidalga 254, A Lôca Vila, Aspicuelta + Wisard, indoor and pavement when the rain holds off. Bar Brahma Centro on Av. São João 677 runs extended Saturday hours to 03h with live music on the Sampa corner. Bourbon Street Music Club in Moema running standard Saturday jazz/blues programming. Tomorrow Sun May 17: weather pivots wet (50 % rain, 22 °C). Big rooms quiet. Bona Casa de Música reopens with Anaïs Sylla at 20h. Blue Note SP Coragem Final Tour Manda at 19h. Mon May 18: rain hits 80%, 20 °C, indoor-only week. Bona Filipe Catto. The forecast through Tuesday: progressive cooling and rain pattern - outdoor anything is gone until midweek.

Getting Around

Allianz Parque (Korn): Av. Francisco Matarazzo 1705 in Água Branca. Estação Palmeiras-Barra Funda (Linha 3 Vermelha / CPTM Linha 7) ten-minute walk; Allianz Parque has its own 1,500-car parking lot plus 4,800 nearby shopping-centre spaces. Doors 16h means an afternoon arrival pre-game. Espaço Unimed (Mon Laferte): R. Tagipuru 795 in Barra Funda. D-Edge: Al. Olga 170 in Barra Funda. All three Barra Funda venues are within a 1.5km radius - significant late-night ride-share congestion expected on the Av. Francisco Matarazzo / R. Tagipuru axis between 22h30 and 02h. Cine Joia: Praça Carlos Gomes 82 in Liberdade, Metro São Joaquim or Liberdade on Linha 1 Azul. Blue Note SP: Metro Consolação (Linha 4 Amarela) directly underneath the Conjunto Nacional. Weather: Saturday 26 °C, 35 % rain - partly cloudy, partial recovery from yesterday's cold front. Sun 22 °C / 50 % rain; Mon 20 °C / 80 % rain (the next system arriving); Tue 18 °C / 25 % rain (drier but cool). Saturday is the dry-window night of the weekend; bring a light layer for the late return. Ride-hailing: Heavy surge expected. Three single-night anchors stacked on the Barra Funda axis means Allianz Parque + Espaço Unimed + D-Edge egress all overlap. Pre-order rides 30 minutes before show end for any of these venues. Metro runs reduced Saturday after midnight; last train from Palmeiras-Barra Funda approximately 00h30. Safety: Standard Saturday. Allianz Parque and Espaço Unimed both well-policed with crowd-control infrastructure. Augusta side-streets toward Frei Caneca thin after midnight - ride rather than walk after 02h. São Paulo tonight runs at the heaviest Saturday gear of the year so far with three international headliners stacked simultaneously.

07Plan B ›- R. Quintino Bocaiúva 22, Sé. The Palacete Teresa with upstairs Salão and downstairs Porão running parallel attentive-listening programming. The cultural alternative when the headliners feel like too much. Check @casadefrancisca for tonight's specific bills. ›- Av. São João 677. The 1948 Sampa corner with extended Saturday hours to 03h, live music programming through the evening. Metro República. The institutional Saturday with no ticket commitment. ›- R. dos Chanés 127, Moema. New Orleans-themed jazz/blues club, indoor venue, the Moema option away from the Barra Funda headliner congestion. ›- R. Artur de Azevedo 2134, Pinheiros. Saturday programming runs at 21h; check the casa's calendar for tonight's specific bill. The Pinheiros alternative to the Paulista–Barra Funda axis. ›Three of the year's biggest stacked anchors.at Vivo Rio with Projota + Rashid + Borges + Jotapê.at Circo Voador with Chico Chico special guest.at Blue Note Rio 20h + 22h30.. 27 °C / 10 % rain.

08Frequently Asked Questions How much do Korn tickets cost at Allianz Parque?

Korn tickets for Saturday May 16, 2026 at Allianz Parque range from R$182.50 to R$1,785 depending on setor (Pista, Cadeira, Camarote, VIP) via Eventim com/Korn). Doors open at 16h, with VIP package holders admitted one hour earlier. Black Pantera opens, followed by Seven Hours After Violet and Spiritbox; Korn is expected on stage approximately 21h for a 90-minute set. The show is the band's first Brazil date in nine years and the single South American stop of the 2026 Latin tour. Children 5 and older admitted with responsável; 16 and 17 unaccompanied permitted. Address Av. Francisco Matarazzo 1705 in Água Branca, Estação Palmeiras-Barra Funda on Linha 3.

Who is Mon Laferte and what's the Femme Fatale Tour?

Mon Laferte is a Chilean-born singer-songwriter based in Mexico, one of the most-awarded Latin music artists of the past decade with multiple Latin Grammys and international festival credentials. Her catalogue mixes bolero, ranchera, rock and alternative pop. Femme Fatale is her most recent album, a 14-track project that pushes into alternative pop and jazz, structured around the“femme fatale” archetype as a meditation on identity and artistic freedom. The Brazil tour is a single SP date at Espaço Unimed on Saturday May 16, 2026; doors 20h, show 22h, R$190–R$540 via Ticketmaster. Her 2025 first-Brazil run sold out; this is the return. 16+ classificação.

What time does Balance and Composure play at Cine Joia?

Balance and Composure plays at 17h on Saturday May 16, 2026, with set ending approximately 18h30 - an afternoon show, not an evening one. Cine Joia opens at 13h30; the support acts run earlier (Pedro Lanches at 14h30, Bullet Bane at 15h30). The early end time is deliberate - the band has acknowledged that fans may want to catch one of the other major SP shows the same evening. This is Balance and Composure's first-ever Brazil show after nearly two decades as a band, with a catalogue including Separation (2011), The Things We Think We're Missing (2013) and Light We Made (2016). Tickets (“últimos ingressos”) via Fastix; address Praça Carlos Gomes 82 in Liberdade.

What's the São Paulo weather forecast for the rest of the weekend?

Saturday May 16 reaches 26 °C with 35% rain probability - partly cloudy, partial recovery from yesterday's cold-front Friday. Sunday May 17 cools to 22 °C with 50% rain. Monday May 18 cools further to 20 °C with 80% rain - the next system arrives. Tuesday May 19 at 18 °C with 25% rain (drier but cool). Wednesday recovers slightly to 21 °C with 20% rain. Saturday is the dry-window night of the weekend; Sun-Mon-Tue is wet and progressively cool. Bring a light jacket for any late-night return tonight, and plan indoors for the next several days.

Is Bona Casa de Música open on Saturday May 16, 2026?

No. Bona Casa de Música at R. Dr. Paulo Vieira 101 in Sumaré is dark Saturday May 16, 2026. The casa's May programming jumps from Wednesday May 13 (Ella and Louis por Blubell e Petit Comité) to Sunday May 17 (Anaïs Sylla), with no Thursday, Friday or Saturday show. Bona's next show after Anaïs is Monday May 18 with Filipe Catto. The casa's daily 18h–01h hours are for non-ticketed bar/kitchen service; ticketed concerts only on scheduled show nights.

riotimesonline · Nightlife Guide · Published daily · São Paulo nightlife guide compiled by the RT Nightlife Desk - all events verified against official sources. Prices, times, and door policies may change - always confirm before heading out. Tonight: Saturday May 16 2026 partly cloudy · 26 °C · 35 % rain - partial recovery from Friday cold front. Korn at Allianz Parque · single Brazil date in nine years · doors 16h · Black Pantera + Seven Hours After Violet + Spiritbox openers · Korn ~21h · R$182,50–R$1.785 · Eventim · Av. Francisco Matarazzo 1705. Mon Laferte Femme Fatale Tour at Espaço Unimed · doors 20h show 22h · R$190–R$540 · Ticketmaster · R. Tagipuru 795 · 16+. Balance and Composure Brazil debut at Cine Joia · afternoon · doors 13h30 · Pedro Lanches 14h30 · Bullet Bane 15h30 · Balance and Composure 17h-18h30 · Fastix · Praça Carlos Gomes 82. D-Edge NAVE from 23h30 · Al. Olga 170 · Barra Funda · @d_edge_sp. Blue Note SP · Go Black Motown Classics 20h + Popcast Tributo Phil Collins Genesis 22h30 · Av. Paulista 2073 · Eventim. Bona Casa de Música dark Sat (next Sun May 17 Anaïs Sylla). Tokio Marine Hall dark Sat. Augusta corridor + Vila Madalena bars Saturday capacity. Bar Brahma Centro 03h Saturday close. Tomorrow Sun May 17: Bona reopens Anaïs Sylla 20h · Blue Note SP Coragem Final Tour Manda 19h · 22 °C 50 % rain. Mon May 18: 20 °C 80 % rain - next system arriving. In Rio today: Emicida Vivo Rio + António Zambujo“Oração ao Tempo” Circo Voador + Sandra Pera & Emanuelle Araújo Blue Note Rio + Pedra do Sal Sat roda 18h free · 27 °C 10 % rain. São Paulo nightlife guide Saturday May 16 2026.

Related: São Paulo Nightlife Guide for Friday, May 15, 2026 · São Paulo Nightlife Guide for Thursday, May 14, 2026

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