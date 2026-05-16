Brazil's Supreme Court Investigates Public Money For Bolsonaro Film

- The decision: Brazilian Supreme Court justice Flávio Dino opened a sealed preliminary investigation on Friday May 15 to examine parliamentary funds (emendas) sent to non-profits linked to the producer of“Dark Horse,” the unreleased film about former president Jair Bolsonaro.

- The non-profits: Instituto Conhecer Brasil and Academia Nacional de Cultura, both part of a network connected to film producer Go Up Entertainment, which is responsible for the Dark Horse production.

- The deputies named: Mário Frias (PL-SP, R$2 million directed to Instituto Conhecer Brasil), Marcos Pollon (PL-MS, R$1 million), and Bia Kicis (PL-DF). Frias could not be located by court officers and the Chamber of Deputies has been ordered to provide his addresses in São Paulo and Brasília.

- The Flávio link: The Intercept revealed this week that Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) asked former banker Daniel Vorcaro for money to finance the film. Flávio had publicly stated that no public funds were involved.

- The legal frame: Article 165, paragraph 10 of Brazil's Constitution requires emendas to deliver concrete goods and services. Dino noted that diversion to other purposes would constitute a constitutional violation. The case sits inside ADPF 854 on emenda transparency.

Flávio Bolsonaro's pre-candidacy for the Brazilian presidency now sits inside a Supreme Court investigation. The Dark Horse film, intended to humanise his father's political legacy, became the vehicle through which public parliamentary funds and private banker money allegedly flowed to the same producer. The case combines emenda misuse with a Vorcaro audit that already shook Faria Lima earlier this month.

Supreme Court justice Flávio Dino, rapporteur of ADPF 854 on parliamentary-amendment transparency, opened a sealed (sigilo nível 3) preliminary procedure on Friday May 15 to examine emendas channelled to non-profits linked to the film producer behind the Bolsonaro biopic. The petitions came from deputies Henrique Vieira (PSOL-RJ) and Tabata Amaral (PSB-SP), both PT-aligned and government-base figures. The Rio Times, the Latin American financial news outlet, reports that Dino's order does not yet rule on the merits but extracts the related documents from the main case file and opens a dedicated track to test whether transparency rules were violated.

Dino's order noted that the facts described by Vieira and Amaral, if confirmed, would potentially violate Article 165, paragraph 10 of the Brazilian Constitution, which requires that budget execution deliver“effective goods and services to society” and prohibits using parliamentary amendments for purposes other than those formally declared. In March, Dino had already required the Chamber of Deputies, Frias, Kicis, and Pollon to provide explanations on the underlying suspicions raised by Amaral, which now form the foundation of the expanded probe.

“Dark Horse” (released title“Azarão”) is an unreleased feature film telling the political trajectory of Jair Bolsonaro, produced by Go Up Entertainment. According to a Folha de S.Paulo investigation, Go Up has ties to a network previously funded by PL parliamentary amendments and to a contract with the São Paulo city government under Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB). Flávio Bolsonaro, the senator and son of the former president, has been the public face of the production. He had insisted that“zero public money” was involved in the financing.

The Intercept's reporting this week contradicted that. Audio recordings showed Flávio asking former banker Daniel Vorcaro for money to finance the film's completion. Vorcaro is himself central to a parallel financial-system shock that prompted the Banco Master rescue by the Brazilian Central Bank earlier this year. The combination of private banker money plus parliamentary amendments to Go Up-linked non-profits now sits as the dual track of the Supreme Court probe.

Mário Frias (PL-SP), a former Bolsonaro-era culture secretary, directed R$2 million to Instituto Conhecer Brasil through parliamentary amendments executed in 2024 and 2025. The Supreme Court ordered him to appear for clarification, but the court officer could not locate him at his registered addresses. Dino then required the Chamber of Deputies to formally provide Frias's residential addresses in São Paulo and Brasília. Marcos Pollon (PL-MS) sent R$1 million via the same channel, with his office now claiming the resources were redirected to an oncological institution and not to film-production purposes. Bia Kicis (PL-DF) also figures among the deputies summoned.

Tabata Amaral submitted additional documents on Friday extending the accusations against Frias to other emenda execution patterns also tied to cultural entities and social organisations. The pattern alleged by the petitioners is consistent across the three deputies: parliamentary amendments declared for cultural or social ends were routed through non-profits with links to the Bolsonaro-aligned production network.