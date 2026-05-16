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Brazil's Supreme Court Investigates Public Money For Bolsonaro Film


2026-05-16 03:09:33
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Facts

- The decision: Brazilian Supreme Court justice Flávio Dino opened a sealed preliminary investigation on Friday May 15 to examine parliamentary funds (emendas) sent to non-profits linked to the producer of“Dark Horse,” the unreleased film about former president Jair Bolsonaro.

- The non-profits: Instituto Conhecer Brasil and Academia Nacional de Cultura, both part of a network connected to film producer Go Up Entertainment, which is responsible for the Dark Horse production.

- The deputies named: Mário Frias (PL-SP, R$2 million directed to Instituto Conhecer Brasil), Marcos Pollon (PL-MS, R$1 million), and Bia Kicis (PL-DF). Frias could not be located by court officers and the Chamber of Deputies has been ordered to provide his addresses in São Paulo and Brasília.

- The Flávio link: The Intercept revealed this week that Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) asked former banker Daniel Vorcaro for money to finance the film. Flávio had publicly stated that no public funds were involved.

- The legal frame: Article 165, paragraph 10 of Brazil's Constitution requires emendas to deliver concrete goods and services. Dino noted that diversion to other purposes would constitute a constitutional violation. The case sits inside ADPF 854 on emenda transparency.

Flávio Bolsonaro's pre-candidacy for the Brazilian presidency now sits inside a Supreme Court investigation. The Dark Horse film, intended to humanise his father's political legacy, became the vehicle through which public parliamentary funds and private banker money allegedly flowed to the same producer. The case combines emenda misuse with a Vorcaro audit that already shook Faria Lima earlier this month.

What did Justice Dino decide?

Supreme Court justice Flávio Dino, rapporteur of ADPF 854 on parliamentary-amendment transparency, opened a sealed (sigilo nível 3) preliminary procedure on Friday May 15 to examine emendas channelled to non-profits linked to the film producer behind the Bolsonaro biopic. The petitions came from deputies Henrique Vieira (PSOL-RJ) and Tabata Amaral (PSB-SP), both PT-aligned and government-base figures. The Rio Times, the Latin American financial news outlet, reports that Dino's order does not yet rule on the merits but extracts the related documents from the main case file and opens a dedicated track to test whether transparency rules were violated.

Dino's order noted that the facts described by Vieira and Amaral, if confirmed, would potentially violate Article 165, paragraph 10 of the Brazilian Constitution, which requires that budget execution deliver“effective goods and services to society” and prohibits using parliamentary amendments for purposes other than those formally declared. In March, Dino had already required the Chamber of Deputies, Frias, Kicis, and Pollon to provide explanations on the underlying suspicions raised by Amaral, which now form the foundation of the expanded probe.

How does the Dark Horse film fit?

“Dark Horse” (released title“Azarão”) is an unreleased feature film telling the political trajectory of Jair Bolsonaro, produced by Go Up Entertainment. According to a Folha de S.Paulo investigation, Go Up has ties to a network previously funded by PL parliamentary amendments and to a contract with the São Paulo city government under Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB). Flávio Bolsonaro, the senator and son of the former president, has been the public face of the production. He had insisted that“zero public money” was involved in the financing.

The Intercept's reporting this week contradicted that. Audio recordings showed Flávio asking former banker Daniel Vorcaro for money to finance the film's completion. Vorcaro is himself central to a parallel financial-system shock that prompted the Banco Master rescue by the Brazilian Central Bank earlier this year. The combination of private banker money plus parliamentary amendments to Go Up-linked non-profits now sits as the dual track of the Supreme Court probe.

Who are the deputies under investigation?

Mário Frias (PL-SP), a former Bolsonaro-era culture secretary, directed R$2 million to Instituto Conhecer Brasil through parliamentary amendments executed in 2024 and 2025. The Supreme Court ordered him to appear for clarification, but the court officer could not locate him at his registered addresses. Dino then required the Chamber of Deputies to formally provide Frias's residential addresses in São Paulo and Brasília. Marcos Pollon (PL-MS) sent R$1 million via the same channel, with his office now claiming the resources were redirected to an oncological institution and not to film-production purposes. Bia Kicis (PL-DF) also figures among the deputies summoned.

Tabata Amaral submitted additional documents on Friday extending the accusations against Frias to other emenda execution patterns also tied to cultural entities and social organisations. The pattern alleged by the petitioners is consistent across the three deputies: parliamentary amendments declared for cultural or social ends were routed through non-profits with links to the Bolsonaro-aligned production network.

The probe at a glance
Indicator Reading
Decision date Friday, May 15, 2026
Rapporteur Justice Flávio Dino
Procedural status Sealed preliminary investigation
Frias-directed emenda R$2 million ($362,000) to Instituto Conhecer Brasil
Pollon-directed emenda R$1 million ($181,000) (claimed redirected)
Petitioners Henrique Vieira (PSOL-RJ), Tabata Amaral (PSB-SP)
Years covered 2024 and 2025
Constitutional anchor Article 165, paragraph 10

Pollon and Kicis have publicly denied directly funnelling funds to the production. Flávio Bolsonaro continues to maintain that no public money financed the film. Frias has not yet been located for testimony, which is part of why Dino moved to require formal address disclosure from the Chamber.

Why does this matter for Flávio's pre-candidacy?

Flávio Bolsonaro has positioned himself as the most credible standard-bearer of the Bolsonaro political legacy as his father remains barred from running. The Dark Horse production was intended to recover the political narrative ahead of the 2026 presidential race. The Vorcaro audio and the parallel emenda probe now turn that asset into a liability. Faria Lima market commentary earlier this week already labelled the unfolding“Flávio Day 2.0,” referencing the political damage absorbed by his earlier acknowledgement of $10.6 million in transfers from Vorcaro to a Texas fund managed by Eduardo Bolsonaro's lawyer.

Minas Gerais governor Romeu Zema, a centre-right alternative, has already publicly distanced himself from Flávio. Other PL operators are reading the Supreme Court probe as a signal that Flávio's path to the presidential nomination is now contingent on whether the investigation produces formal charges before the October primaries. The PT-aligned petitioners' timing is widely viewed as politically motivated, though Dino's decision is based on procedural transparency rules rather than electoral implications.

What should investors and analysts watch next?
    Frias's appearance. Whether Frias responds to the formal address disclosure and provides testimony will be the first procedural test of the probe. Vorcaro audit. The Federal Police's analysis of the $2 million Vorcaro tranche from February 2025 connects directly to the emenda track. A formal Vorcaro indictment would crystallise the dual nature of the case. 2026 PL primary calendar. Whether the case produces formal charges before the October primary determines whether Flávio can compete or whether the PL pivots to Zema or another candidate. Lula response. The government has so far stayed publicly distant from the petitions. A coordinated PT campaign push using the probe would shift the political-risk calculation. Dark Horse release. Originally scheduled for September 2026, the film's release calendar may now slip. A delayed release ahead of the election could neutralise the campaign asset entirely.
Frequently Asked Questions Is Flávio Bolsonaro a formal target of the investigation?

Not yet. The probe targets the three named deputies and the routing of parliamentary funds. Flávio's link comes through his admitted role financing the film and through the Vorcaro audio. The investigation could expand to him if direct connections to the emenda flows are established.

What is ADPF 854?

ADPF 854 is a Supreme Court action establishing transparency and traceability rules for parliamentary amendments, including the so-called“secret budget” reforms. Dino has been the rapporteur and has issued multiple orders restricting cash withdrawals, requiring publicity, and freezing emendas without proper traceability. The Dark Horse probe is a procedural extension of that framework.

What is the Vorcaro connection?

Daniel Vorcaro is the former Banco Master controller, currently under Federal Police investigation following the bank's rescue earlier this year. The Intercept published audio recordings of Flávio Bolsonaro asking Vorcaro for money to finish the Dark Horse film. The same transactions had previously surfaced in connection with a $10.6 million transfer to a Texas-based fund managed by Eduardo Bolsonaro's lawyer.

Connected Coverage

This story sits inside our running Bolsonaro-Vorcaro cluster. The Flávio-Vorcaro $134 million negotiation is detailed in our Flávio-Vorcaro tracker. The Eduardo Bolsonaro Havengate Texas fund transfers are framed in our Havengate readout. Vorcaro's underlying legal situation sits in our Vorcaro arrest note. The wider STF emenda framework is in our parliamentary-amendments analysis.

Reported by The Rio Times - Latin American financial news. Filed May 16, 2026.

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The Rio Times

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