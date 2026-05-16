Bolivia Sends 3,500 Troops As Protesters Demand President Resign
|Indicator
|Reading
|Days of road blockades
|11+
|Joint operation deployment
|2,500 police + 1,000 soldiers
|Reported daily economic losses
|$50-60 million
|Trucks stranded
|~5,000
|Deaths linked to blockades
|3
|April inflation (YoY)
|14%
|Length of Morales-aligned march
|190 km (Caracollo to La Paz)
|Latin American countries signing joint statement
|8
Tourism losses run to 150 million bolivianos since the start of the protests, according to the La Paz transport chamber. Truck operators in the Cámara Departamental de Transporte estimate daily losses above $720,000 for their sector alone. Hospitals in La Paz and El Alto have reported critical shortages of medical oxygen.What does Paz say, and what does his vice-president say?
Paz convened dialogue this week and signalled openness to negotiate. Public Works minister Mauricio Zamora, considered his closest political ally, said flatly:“The President is not going to resign. What do they want, to remove him by force? That is an antidemocratic measure. This is conspiracy.” Paz himself has framed the country's social fabric as suffering from a“Stockholm syndrome” after twenty-five years of MAS governments, saying citizens“keep looking for their kidnappers” rather than embracing new freedoms. He has also warned that destabilisation attempts will face“legal consequences.”
Vice-President Edmand Lara has positioned himself differently from Paz. He told media that“the resignation of the president is not the solution” but also distanced himself from harder government messaging, stating that Paz is“not my enemy” and that the executive should listen to demands. Some blockades have explicitly demanded Lara assume the presidency and call elections, an option Lara himself has not endorsed. The internal executive distance is one of the most under-covered fault lines in the crisis.What should investors and analysts watch next?
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Outcome of“Corredor humanitario.” Whether the joint operation clears roads without producing fatalities defines whether the government recovers operational authority or loses it.
Arrival of the Morales march. The 190-kilometre advance from Caracollo is timed to reach La Paz next week. Its scale on arrival will signal whether the Chapare base can still mobilise nationally.
Hydrocarbons and Mining Laws. Paz's ten-law economic package, including the Hydrocarbons Law and Mining Law, is the structural prize for international capital. Whether Congress moves on it during the crisis matters for lithium, gas, and gold investors.
Vice-President Lara's posture. Any further distance between Paz and Lara could trigger a constitutional handover scenario, even without resignation.
Regional response. The eight-country joint declaration is the first multilateral signal. Whether Brazil, Argentina, Chile, or Peru escalate to formal calls for dialogue or sanctions matters for regional risk pricing.
The government has categorically rejected resignation. Public Works minister Mauricio Zamora called the demand“antidemocratic” and framed it as conspiracy. Paz himself has refused to negotiate his departure but has invited dialogue on substantive demands. A forced resignation would require either congressional impeachment, sustained street pressure beyond current levels, or military intervention, none of which is currently in play.Why are the protests happening now?
Three factors converge. Paz's shock-therapy economic reforms hit traditional MAS-aligned constituencies hardest. Evo Morales remains politically active despite an arrest warrant and is using his Chapare base to pressure the government. The recent subnational elections showed Morales retains regional electoral relevance, which has emboldened mobilisation. The combination produced both organic discontent and organised political pressure.What is at stake for foreign investors?
Bolivia holds the world's largest lithium reserves, significant natural gas deposits, and growing gold output. The Paz Hydrocarbons Law and Mining Law are designed to attract foreign investment after two decades of state-led management. Political instability threatens both passage of those laws and the operational environment for existing concessions. A reversion to MAS-style management would materially change the investment calculus.Connected Coverage
This story sits inside our running Andean political cluster. Paz's November 2025 inauguration and economic platform are detailed in our Paz-takes-office readout. The Bolivian lithium investment landscape is framed in our lithium and mining-law analysis. The Evo Morales legal situation is in our Morales legal tracker. The broader Andean political map sits in our regional shifts readout.
Reported by The Rio Times - Latin American financial news. Filed May 16, 2026.
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