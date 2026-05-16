Bolivia Sends 3,500 Troops As Protesters Demand President Resign

Key Facts

- The operation: Bolivian police and armed forces launched joint operation“Corredor humanitario” on Saturday May 16, deploying 2,500 police agents and 1,000 soldiers to clear main blockaded roads in the Andean zone after eleven days of pressure.

- The trigger: Three deaths attributed to road closures, including a 56-year-old tourist from Belize, after ambulances and emergency vehicles were blocked from reaching medical care.

- The economic cost: The National Chamber of Industries estimates daily losses of $50-60 million. Roughly 5,000 heavy trucks stranded carrying fuel, livestock, and soy export shipments between La Paz, Cochabamba, and Oruro.

- The coalition against Paz: The Túpac Katari peasant federation, Central Obrera Boliviana (COB), Ponchos Rojos indigenous movement, mining cooperatives, and Evo Morales followers, who have begun a 190-kilometre march toward La Paz from Caracollo (Oruro).

- The international response: Eight Latin American countries signed a joint declaration on Friday addressing the“humanitarian situation” in Bolivia as the country marks six months under Paz's government.

Six months after Rodrigo Paz took office promising to fix Bolivia's economy, the army is in the streets clearing roadblocks while peasant federations, miners, and the indigenous Ponchos Rojos demand his resignation. The political question is no longer whether Bolivia faces a crisis. It is whether the constitutional order can hold through the next two weeks.

The Bolivian Police and Armed Forces launched joint operation“Corredor humanitario” on Saturday morning, deploying approximately 2,500 police agents and 1,000 military personnel to clear the main blockaded roads in the Andean zone. Police commander Mirko Sokol and Armed Forces commander Víctor Hugo Balderrama personally supervised the deployment. Sokol said the operation has“the sole purpose of clearing” the roads“so that food, medicine, ambulances, and medical oxygen can enter” La Paz, the seat of government. The Rio Times, the Latin American financial news outlet, reports that the use of military force to break domestic protests marks the most aggressive state response under Paz's six-month-old administration.

The Túpac Katari peasant federation and Central Obrera Boliviana had spent eleven days choking the approaches to La Paz, with at least 22 simultaneous blockade points reported on Wednesday by the Bolivian Roads Administration (ABC). The blockades cut off transport to Peru and Chile, generated shortages of food and medical supplies including hospital oxygen, and produced three deaths attributed to delayed emergency response. Among them: Anna Enns, a 56-year-old Belizean tourist who died in Desaguadero, and a 40-year-old woman whose ambulance from Guanay was prevented from reaching La Paz.

Rodrigo Paz took office in November 2025 after almost 20 years of governments led by the Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS), first under Evo Morales and then under Luis Arce. He inherited an economy with 14% year-on-year inflation, dollar shortages, fuel scarcity, and the worst macroeconomic position in four decades. His response was a textbook shock programme: ending the fuel subsidy that had operated for more than twenty years, cutting public spending, seeking external financing, raising the minimum wage 20%, and authorising banks to return dollar deposits frozen since 2023.

The fragmentation surfaced almost immediately. Teachers struck for salary increases. Transport workers blocked roads over poor-quality diesel that damaged more than 10,000 vehicles. Amazon-region indigenous groups protested a land-conversion law, which Paz formally repealed this week. The COB, historically aligned with MAS governments, abandoned its salary demand and joined the calls for outright resignation. The Túpac Katari peasant federation built a campaign without specific demands beyond Paz's departure.

Government spokesman José Luis Gálvez has named former president Evo Morales as the principal organiser, claiming the protests are“financed from the Trópico de Cochabamba” and form part of“a macabre plan” allegedly tied to drug-trafficking interests. Morales, who governed from 2006 to 2019, is currently cornered in his Chapare stronghold to avoid an outstanding arrest warrant on trafficking-related charges involving a minor. He has rejected the accusations and posted on X that“the indignant ones are moved by their social conscience and their anger at a government that betrayed its voters from day one.” A 190-kilometre march of Morales supporters from Caracollo (Oruro) is now under way toward La Paz.

Analysts caution against the single-villain narrative. Journalist Rafael Archondo told El Comercio that the protests cannot be attributed only to evismo, noting that the COB and the Túpac Katari federation maintain independent agendas. Sociologist Luciana Jáuregui has described Morales as functioning narratively as“a ghost that mobilises the fears of traditional middle classes” rather than as an actual coordinating centre. The recent subnational elections did show Morales retains regional electoral influence, particularly in Cochabamba.