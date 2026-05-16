Man Dies After Shark Bite Off Western Australia Coast
The 38-year-old victim, yet to be identified, was bitten on Saturday morning at Horseshoe Reef near Rottnest Island, about 31 km (19.2 miles) west of state capital Perth, police said in a statement.
The man was taken to shore but could not be revived, police said, adding that a report would be prepared for the coroner.
State authorities advised people to take extra caution in the water at Rottnest Island, a popular tourist destination.
Aerial footage from the Australian Broadcasting Corporation showed a police boat, police officers, and a rescue helicopter with a stretcher at the scene.
The attack follows the death in January of a boy bitten by a shark in Sydney Harbor, after a series of shark attacks along the country's east coast.
Most shark attacks occur along the east and southeast seaboard of Australia, which averages around 20 such incidents a year, according to Australia's Institute of Health and Welfare.
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