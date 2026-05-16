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Man Dies After Shark Bite Off Western Australia Coast

Man Dies After Shark Bite Off Western Australia Coast


2026-05-16 03:05:14
(MENAFN- AzerNews) A ‌man attacked by a shark off Western Australia's coast on Saturday died of ​his injuries, police said, in what is the second fatal shark attack in Australia so far this year, AzerNEWS reports, citing Arab News.

The 38-year-old victim, yet to be identified, was bitten on Saturday morning at Horseshoe ‌Reef near ‌Rottnest Island, about 31 ​km (19.2 ‌miles) ⁠west ​of state ⁠capital Perth, police said in a statement.

The man was taken to shore but could not be revived, police said, adding that a report would be prepared ⁠for the coroner.

State authorities ‌advised people ‌to take extra caution ​in the water at ‌Rottnest Island, a popular tourist ‌destination.

Aerial footage from the Australian Broadcasting Corporation showed a police boat, police officers, and a rescue helicopter with a ‌stretcher at the scene.

The attack follows the death in ⁠January ⁠of a boy bitten by a shark in Sydney Harbor, after a series of shark attacks along the country's east coast.

Most shark attacks occur along the east and southeast seaboard of Australia, which averages around 20 such incidents a year, according to ​Australia's Institute ​of Health and Welfare.

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AzerNews

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