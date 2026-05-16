Jordan Strengthens Investment Environment With New Funds, Sukuk, Investor Protections

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan is expanding its investment landscape through new mutual funds, private-sector Islamic Sukuk issuances and enhanced investor protections.

Speaking at the Government Communications Forum in April, Jordan Securities Commission Chairperson Emad Abu Haltam said the reforms align with the Economic Modernisation Vision and aim to diversify investment opportunities while improving market transparency.

Mutual investment funds in Jordan are witnessing renewed momentum after years of limited activity. Following the registration of only one fund over the past 15 years, two new funds were launched in 2024 and early 2025, includes Capital Investments Fund from JD2 to 50 million, Safwa Balanced Fund $5 million.

Islamic Sukuk issuance is also expanding, with growing private sector participation through offerings by Al Kawthar Leasing and Bindar Finance, indicating broader confidence in Jordan's evolving capital market.

Investor Guidance

Abu Haltam urged investors to exercise prudent decision-making: "Stick to your expertise, don't mortgage essential assets chasing overnight gains."

He highlighted that all licensed companies, including virtual asset platforms, operate under strict oversight, with a robust complaints system and transparent reporting of financial results.

The JSC chairperson also noted that Jordan's investment process is seamless, with registration and trading streamlined for both domestic and foreign investors.

Regarding digital assets, licensing ensures that investments remain within Jordan, supporting local economic growth rather than flowing to global platforms.

Abu Haltam concluded: "There are no guaranteed profits in markets anywhere. What we guarantee is a mature legal and regulatory environment, transparency and a stable currency, factors that allow investors to focus on growth, industry and services."