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Prince Feisal Attends Jordan International Rally In Dead Sea
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Prince Feisal, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Jordan Motorsport, on Friday attended the Jordan International Rally, the third round of the Middle East Rally Championship, currently being held in the Dead Sea region Feisal was accompanied by Their Royal Highnesses Prince Abdullah Bin Feisal and Prince Mohammad Bin Feisal, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported the visit, His Royal Highness inspected the rally's technical and organisational preparations and toured the competitors' service park. He expressed satisfaction with the level of participation and competition, wishing all drivers success and safety throughout the event Feisal said that the Jordan International Rally reflects the Kingdom's position as a leading regional and international sports destination. He commended the efforts of the organising committee and all working teams, noting that their work highlights Jordan's strong reputation in hosting major international sporting events.
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