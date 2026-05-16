Seoul Housing Surge Tests Rate Path Arabian Post

Apartment prices in the capital rose 0.28 per cent in the week through May 11, up from 0.15 per cent a week earlier, marking the steepest gain since late January. The increase extended Seoul's run of weekly advances to 67 weeks, while nationwide apartment prices rose 0.06 per cent, underscoring a widening gap between the capital and the rest of the country. All 25 districts in Seoul posted gains, with Gangnam returning to positive territory after a 12-week decline and jeonse prices also climbing 0.28 per cent.

The renewed strength has added pressure on policymakers before the Bank of Korea's May 28 rate-setting meeting, the first under Governor Shin Hyun-song. The central bank held its base rate at 2.50 per cent in April, citing rising inflation pressures, weaker growth risks and financial-market volatility linked to the Middle East conflict. Shin has signalled that policy will remain cautious and flexible, with price stability and financial stability both central to the bank's calculations.

Housing is becoming a harder constraint for monetary policy because Seoul's property market has moved in the opposite direction from the broader economy. Growth has been facing pressure from external demand uncertainty, higher energy costs and weaker household spending, yet the capital's housing market continues to draw buyers who expect limited supply and further rental increases. That combination reduces the room for rate cuts, as easier financial conditions could feed more leverage into an already expensive market.

See also Japan tightens bank defences over Mythos

Consumer inflation reached 2.6 per cent in April, the highest reading since July 2024, after rising from 2.2 per cent in March. Transport costs, housing and utilities were among the categories adding pressure, while oil-linked effects from the Middle East conflict have complicated the central bank's effort to bring inflation back towards its 2 per cent target. A departing board member, previously seen as dovish, warned this week that inflation control should remain the bank's priority even at the cost of weaker growth.

The property upturn is also being reinforced by South Korea's jeonse system, under which tenants provide large lump-sum deposits instead of monthly rent. Tight supply of rental homes and rising jeonse costs have encouraged some households to shift towards buying, particularly in Seoul districts where demand remains resilient despite lending controls. Housing rental prices have been moving higher since early 2024, and rent carries significant weight within services inflation, making it a sensitive issue for both the central bank and fiscal authorities.

Government measures have so far produced uneven results. Authorities tightened trading rules in wealthy Seoul districts last year, including Gangnam, Seocho, Songpa and Yongsan, after speculation returned quickly when permit requirements were eased. They also moved to fast-track housing supply in the capital region, where limited available land and slow redevelopment approvals have kept pressure on prices. Apartment prices in Seoul climbed nearly 9 per cent in 2025 despite those interventions, leaving policymakers wary that demand-side restrictions alone may not be enough.

The latest move comes after a brief moderation linked partly to tax policy expectations. Earlier this year, the central bank said price increases in Seoul and surrounding areas had slowed under the government's plan to end the temporary suspension of higher capital gains taxes on multiple-home owners. The rebound in May suggests buyers may be adapting to policy changes rather than retreating, particularly in areas where expectations of long-term scarcity remain strong.