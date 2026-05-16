Turn Your Savings Into A Front-Row Experience: HL Bank Singapore Offers Exclusive Passes To Asiatop Music Festival 2026 Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">The premier music festival will play host to 16 K-pop, regional and Malaysian stars including, in performance order: Day 1 – NexT1DE, Aina Abdul, Belle Sisoski, Win Metawin, NMIXX, WINNER, DAESUNG, KUN. Day 2 – Uriah See, Firdhaus, Butterbear, 82MAJOR, STAYC, CRAVITY, TWS, CxM

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 May 2026 – Your next major K-pop experience is just a savings goal away as HL Bank Singapore (“HLB Singapore”) bridges the gap between financial wellness and the front row. In an exclusive collaboration designed for the ultimate music enthusiast, the bank is offering fans the chance to secure a pair of sought-after AsiaTop Music Festival 2026 tickets, valued at up to RM1,098 (approx. S$355), simply by growing their wealth.

This unique initiative stems from the regional synergy between Hong Leong Bank (“HLB”) and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (JOOX and QQ Music). By aligning with Visit Malaysia Year and Visit Selangor Year 2026, HLB is transforming the traditional banking experience into a gateway for premium entertainment. Scheduled for 30 and 31 May 2026 at the iconic Sepang International Circuit, the festival promises a high-octane weekend featuring an elite lineup of Asian superstars, including the largest K-pop showcase in the ASEAN region.

Securing a spot at the heart of the action has been streamlined through the iSavings Reward Campaign, running from 9 May 2026 to 18 May 2026. To participate, fans first decide on their preferred festival experience, selecting either a pair of Standard Passes with a S$5,000 deposit or the high-energy, nearer-to-the-stars Rockzone Passes with a S$8,282 deposit for their chosen day. See also Natural Diamonds Sparkle on The Red Carpet at The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" See also Natural Diamonds Sparkle on The Red Carpet at The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" Once a tier is selected, customers can register by depositing the qualifying funds into an iSavings account via FAST or Links transfer. To validate their entry, customers must include the specific Comment Code, such as PALLIR1 for Day 1 Rockzone, within the funds transfer description. The qualifying balance must be maintained within the account for a six-month (182 days) earmarked period. With only 88 pairs of tickets available for this exclusive campaign, the stakes are high. Allocation is limited to 22 pairs per day for each ticket category and will be awarded strictly on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans are encouraged to act quickly to ensure their savings work as hard as they do while securing a premier seat at the musical event of the year. For full terms & conditions, and further details, please visit:



Hashtag: #HLBankSingapore The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. HL Bank Singapore HL Bank Singapore HL Bank Singapore is the Singapore branch of Hong Leong Bank Berhad, a leading digital-centric Malaysia-based financial services institution with a rooted heritage in the country spanning over 120 years. Operating under a Full Bank Licence in Singapore, HL Bank offers a comprehensive range of financial services to our business, retail and high networth customers through our 4 core business segments – Business & Corporate Banking, Personal Financial Services, Private Wealth Management and Global Markets.